Hawkgirl Makes Her Newest Landing at Iron Studios

The winger warrior Hawkgirl is back as she is getting a brand new DC Comics statue from Iron Studios. This Justice League member stands 14" tall, is packed with high amounts of detail and color. She is suited up and ready for action with her wings spread and beautifully sculpted. Hawkgirl is placed on a crushed logo base as she holds her trusty mallet in hand. Hawkgirl is hand-painted, and it really shows with amazing detail that can please any Hawkgirl or DC Comics collector. This is one mighty statue that fans will not want to miss, and it will really take your Cole lion to new heights.

Hawkgirl used to be a popular character, especially from her time in the Justice League Animated Series but not anymore. This is a great statue to give dedicated fans a truly special collectible for a character that does get enough attention anymore. The DC Comics Hawkgirl Deluxe Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $229.99. She is expected to save the day once again in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. DO not miss out on some of the other DC Comics statues coming from Iron Studios like The Dark Knight Returns, Martian Manhunter, Mr. Freeze, and more.

"Iron Studios brings the Winged Champion of the Justice League! The furious figure of the winged warrior takes flight over technological metallic debris, as if she was breaking through a spaceship window, the imposing heroine advances with her mace, made of the umpteenth mystical metal capable of affecting magical creatures in her right hand, and with the left fist clenched and with its wings spread, ready for combat. On a base with it's hawk logo on the front, Iron Studios adds in it's collection the "Statue Hawkgirl Deluxe – DC Comics – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios" with the charismatic heroine of the Justice League.

Hawkgirl was created by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, first appearing in Flash Comics # 1 in 1940, and has had several incarnations throughout history in the DC universe, but it's most popular version is Shayera Hol, a member of the Winged Guardians, the police squad from the planet Thanagar, next to Katar Hol, the Black Hawk. Living on Earth as an ambassador among humans, the couple of heroes became known as the "Winged Champions"."