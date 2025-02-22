Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, lord of the rings

New The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Figures Revealed by Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new assortment of collectibles including a new set of Lord of the Rings action figures

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils new Lord of the Rings collectibles featuring Aragorn and Galadriel.

Aragorn comes with a detailed sword and royal tunic, embodying his iconic role from the movies.

Galadriel figure includes the Mirror of Galadriel and pitcher, capturing her mystical essence.

Pre-order these detailed 7” figures for $30 each, releasing in Q4 2025.

Diamond Select Toys is back at it again as they step into the mythical world of Middle-earth with some new Select figures. In The Lord of the Rings, Aragorn and Galadriel represent two of Middle-earth's most legendary figures. These heroes are now joining their 7" action figure line with impressive sculpts and accessories. Aragorn is a descendant of Isildur and is the rightful heir to the throne of Gondor. Raised by the elves of Rivendell, he becomes a skilled ranger, known as Strider, before embracing a new journey and future destiny as king.

On the other hand, Galadriel is the Lady of Lothlórien and is one of the most powerful elves in Middle-earth. Gifted with foresight, wisdom, and magic, she aids Frodo and the Fellowship, gifting them vital tools for their journey. Both of these heroes are nicely brought to life right in the live-action adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Aragorn comes with a sword that can be sheathed, while Galadriel comes with the Mirror of Galadriel and a pitcher. Pre-orders are already live through Diamond Select Toys for $30 each with a Q4 2025 release date.

The Lord of the Rings Deluxe Figures – Diamond Select

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's the return of the king! The landmark 10th series of Lord of the Rings movie action figures from DST includes the man himself, Aragorn, in his royal tunic, worn at the Battle of the Black Gate and featuring the emblem of the White Tree of Gondor. Joining Aragorn is the elf Lady Galadriel, complete with the Mirror of Galadriel and pitcher. Featuring film likenesses and multiple points of articulation, each figure comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!