Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers x Hot Wheels Collab Arrives with Bone Shaker

Coming out of San Diego Comic Con 2025 some brand new Transformers collectibles are coming soon from Hasbro

Article Summary Transformers x Hot Wheels collab debuts at SDCC 2025 with deluxe Bone Shaker crossover action figure.

Bone Shaker converts from robot to iconic hot rod car mode in 22 steps and stands 5 inches tall.

Includes attachable mace accessory and features classic skull grille and flame Hot Wheels styling.

Pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99, with Twin Mill figure and Q4 2025 release.

A new Transformers collaboration is on the way, as it is time to rev some engines with the fury of Hot Wheels. This new collab gives some iconic Hot Wheels vehicles a dash of Energon power, including the arrival of Bone Shaker. This deluxe-class crossover figure was revealed at SDCC 2025 and stands 5″ tall with the ability to convert into car-mode in just 22 steps. Bine Shaker features a radical hot‑rod alt‑mode that comes complete with skull grille and flame deco that is ready to clash with any Deception in his way. He will include an attachable mace accessory and will release alongside another Transformers x Hot Wheels figure with Twin Mill. This was surely an unexpected collab, but adding those nostalgic Transformers elements to the high-octane vehicles of Hot Wheels is a no-brainer, and hopefully, more are on the way. Pre-orders for this collab are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a Q4 2025 release and a $29.99 price tag.

TRANSFORMERS COLLABORATIVE HOT WHEELS X TRANSFORMERS BONE SHAKER $30

"The epic worlds of TRANSFORMERS robots and Hot Wheels cars collide with the Hot Wheels x TRANSFORMERS Bone Shaker converting action figure! This TRANSFORMERS x Hot Wheels toy features a skull-shaped grill and flame deco in car mode. Both modes are inspired by the iconic Hot Wheels design. A 'rat rod' style car assembled from cast-off parts, this rebellious TRANSFORMER dominates the scene with its unmistakable skull grille, raw attitude, and unrelenting coolness."

"With intricate poseability and attachable mace accessory, this TRANSFORMERS Bone Shake embodies the perfect blend of power, passion, and rat-rod style. Ready to rev, ready to race—this is more than a machine; it's a legend reborn. Look for more TRANSFORMERS Collaborative collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring fan-favorite mash-ups and create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!