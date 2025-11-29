Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, winnie the pooh

New Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection Debuts from Hot Toys

Get ready to return to the Hundred Acre Woods as Hot Toys reveals their new Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils the Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection featuring Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Roo

Each Cosbi figure is blind-boxed, paired with metallic-hued balloons and unique collectible cards plus stickers

The collection celebrates Winnie the Pooh’s cherished friendships with whimsical designs and dreamy bead-filled balloons

Available at Hot Toys flagship stores, online retailers, shopDisney, and Sideshow Collectibles for a limited time

Step into the gentle magic of the Hundred Acre Wood with Hot Toys as they debut their new Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection. This delightful blind‑box series captures the warmth, friendship, and whimsy of Winnie the Pooh and his beloved pals. A total of seven figures will be offered here, including Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Roo, who are all stylized in the "Cosbi" form, holding metallic-hued balloons shaped like their friends. Each balloon is filled with tiny beads for a unique, dreamy, and whimsical effect.

Each figure will come in a sealed foil blind box, including a collectible card and three unique stickers, ensuring that each box perfectly captures the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood. Three of these figures are Winnie the Pooh, with one being an adorable Winnie & Piglet set that really captures their friendship in a magical way. The Cosbi series, like this one, is usually offered at the main Hot Toys flagship stores, with some also being available online through import sites, shopDisney, and even Sideshow Collectibles. More Hunny please!.

Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection

"The enchanting world of Winnie the Pooh brings to life a tapestry of heartwarming friendships and delightful adventures, captivating the hearts of both children and adults alike. In this spirit, Cosbaby is thrilled to unveil the Winnie the Pooh Balloon Cosbi Collection a whimsical tribute to the beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood."

"This delightful collection features Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Roo, each joyfully holding balloons shaped like their cherished friends, adorned in metallic hues and tied with balloons filled with mini beads Pooh holds balloons shaped like Piglet and Tigger, showcasing their close bond, while Tigger holds a bouncy balloon that looks like Eeyore, reflecting their playful spirit. Eeyore looks like he's being lifted by balloons, including one shaped like Pooh! There's also a special version that shows Pooh hugging Piglet, having fun with an Eeyore balloon."

