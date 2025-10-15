Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: daredevil, mondo, spider-man

NYCC 25' Exclusive Spider-Man: TAS 1/6 Daredevil Revealed by Mondo

A New Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure is arriving exclusive from NYCC as a new 1/6 scale Daredevil Limited Edition release is here

Article Summary Mondo unveils a NYCC 2025 exclusive Daredevil 1/6 figure from Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Daredevil figure features cel-shaded deco, alternate heads, and Billy Club accessories for fans.

Based on Daredevil’s classic origin and appearances in Season 3 of Spider-Man: TAS.

Pre-orders available on Mondo for $225, with expected release set for May 2026.

Before the age of superhero movies and TV shows, the definitive series that Marvel fans flocked to was Spider-Man and X-Men: The Animated Series. These programs delivered impressive Marvel Comics action right off the comic book pages, with many heroes showing one. One was Daredevil, who appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series during a two-part Season 3 storyline titled "Framed" and "The Man Without Fear." Matt Murdock is introduced as a blind lawyer and skilled vigilante who arrives to help Peter Parker after he is framed for treason by the villainous Kingpin.

These episodes feature Daredevil's origin story, from being blinded as a child by radioactive chemicals to having heightened senses, superhuman levels, and training in combat. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is now back as he joins Mondo's Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 scale collection. The Man Without Fear is nicely crafted with cel-shading deco for this New York Comic Con 2025 exclusive. He will come with an unmasked head sculpt, a variety of hands, and a selection of Billy Clubs. Pre-orders are already live on Mondo for $225, and he is set to arrive next year in May 2026.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – 1/6 Daredevil (Limited Edition)

"Murdock sent me to get you out. – Your Radar Sense was right! The newest addition to our S:TAS 1/6 Scale Line is The Man Without Fear … vigilante attorney Daredevil. Mondo's Daredevil 1/6 Scale Figure – Limited Edition comes complete with swappable hands and portraits, plus Hornhead's iconic Billy Clubs. Justice is served!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Daredevil Figure

Alternate Angry Portrait

Alternate Unmasked Matt Murdock Portrait

x4 Pairs of Hands

Right Hand Holding Cowl

Left Hand Twirling Billy Club

Billy Club

Billy Club Staff

Billy Club Grappling Hook

Alternate Belt Buckle Attachment

Figure Stand (not pictured)

