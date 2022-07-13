Obi-Wan Kenobi Embraces the Force with New 1/6 Scale Hot Toys Figure

Obi-Wan Kenobi embraces the force at last as Hot Toys debuts their newest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. This figure captured the old Jedi Master's appearance in the latest Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. We are returning to the plant of Jabiim once again as Obi-Wan is ready to confront his Padawan once again. Everything about this figure is beautifully crafted, from the fabric outfit and accessories to the incredible head sculpt with Ewan McGregor likeness. Other accessories will include a LO-LA59 droid, binoculars, holoprojector, a Bail Organa hologram, a lightsaber with LED function, and a swappable lightsaber blade in motion. To make things even cooler, Hot Toys even include a rocky base for Obi-Wan Kenobi showcasing his using the force to elevate the rocks around him.

This is one Obi-Wan Kenobi collectible that blows others out of the water, and Hot Toys really perfected this piece. Two versions will be offered with a standard and deluxe, with a deluxe including an added box access holding Anakin lightsaber inside. With Ob-Wan Kenobi already revealed, I hope a Jabiim Darth Vader is on the way with a broken mask showcasing one of the most emotional sequences of the series. Until then, pre-orders for this Jedi Master are already live right here for $295 with an October 2023 – March 2024 release.

"I will do what I must." – Obi-Wan Kenobi. During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi™ Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, embarked on a crucial mission. The once legendary Jedi must confront Darth Vader™ and face the wrath of the Empire… After witnessing the climactic finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to officially introduce the new Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the DX series!"

"The collectible figure is meticulously crafted with a newly developed head sculpt with rolling eyeball function allowing postionable eyelline, finely tailored Jedi outfit, LED light-up lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a blaster pistol, a LO-LA59 droid, binoculars, holoprojector, a Bail Organa hologram miniature, and a rocky diorama base on which to recreate Obi-Wan's showdown with Darth Vader! This is an astonishing collectible figure that can't be missed out in any Star Wars collection!"

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Newly developed head sculpt equipped with separate eyeball rolling feature

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, beard, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of force using hands One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber Two (2) pieces of gesture left hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) dark brown-colored Jedi robe

One (1) brown-colored tunic

One (1) beige-colored under-tunic

One (1) brown-colored belt with pistol holster

One (1) pair of brown-colored pants

One (1) pair of brown-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted blue lightsaber (USB power operated)

One (1) blue lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) pistol

Accessories:

One (1) LO-LA59 droid

One (1) binoculars

One (1) hologram figure of Bail Organa

One (1) holoprojector

Specially designed rocky diorama figure stand with floating stones

*Light up function operated using USB power

*USB connecting cable is not included for collectible, USB-C cable is required