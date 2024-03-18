Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, the goonies

One-Eyed Willy's Treasure Awaits with Mezco Toyz The Goonies 5 Points

The Goonies are back as Mezco Toy has unveiled their latest 5 Points retro set featuring the whole gang and Sloth

Article Summary Mezco unveils The Goonies 5 Points set with figures of Mikey, Chunk, Data, Mouth, and Sloth.

Each character comes with movie-specific accessories and a retro-style display card.

The Goonies set captures the spirit of the 1980s adventure with detailed collectibles.

Available for pre-order, the set is priced at $100 and set for a November 2024 release.

The Goonies is back as the iconic 1980s adventure film directed by Richard Donner and produced by Steven Spielberg comes to life. Set in the sleepy town of Astoria, Oregon, the tale follows a group of misfit kids called The Goonies who embark on a quest to find the hidden treasure of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. Finding this treasure will save their homes from foreclosure, and if not, it is one last adventure for these friends. Led by the enthusiastic Mikey, the group includes the tech-savvy Data, the wise-cracking Mouth, and the loveable Chuck, who are all returning thanks to Mezco Toyz 5 Points collection.

That is right, The Goonies are back and getting a retro toy makeover with Mezco's newest 5 Points set. Five figures are included in this set with Mikey, Mouth, Chuck, Sloth, and Data, and will all feature their own individual retro blister card. The Goonies will come with their own assortment of accessories, capturing plenty of moments right from the film, like Data's boxing glove, One-Eyed Willy's key and treasure map, removable pirate hats, and more. You do not see collectibles for films like this anymore, so it is nice to see some 5 Points love for Mikey, Mouth, Chuck, Data, and even Sloth once again and in 2024. A new Goonies adventure awaits with this set that is priced at $100, is set for a November 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live right on Mezco Toyz.

Mezco Toyz Reveals The Goonies 5 Points Set

"Goonies never say die." Get ready for a wild treasure hunt fueled by friendship and determination—the Goonies are joining the 5 Points lineup! Packed with imaginative escapades, witty banter, and memorable characters, The Goonies is a beloved cult classic that has captured the hearts of generations since its release in 1985. Straight from the timeless adventure film, this set includes 5 members of the Goonies: Mikey, Chunk, Data, Mouth, and Sloth, each with a black display base and their own unique accessories. Each figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display."

THE 5 POINTS THE GOONIES SET INCLUDES:

Mikey: the leader of the Goonies, Mikey brings the group on their thrilling adventure to find hidden treasure and save the Goon Docks from foreclosure.

Chuck: the clumsy member of the Goonies with a love of food, Chuck is known for telling lies and pulling pranks.

Data: the youngest of the Goonies, Data is a tech-savvy inventor who always carries his gadgets that aid the group on their journey.

Mouth: the talkative and often sarcastic member of the Goonies, Mouth also serves as the group's translator for his fluency in Spanish.

Sloth: the deformed and abused son of the Fratelli family with a kind heart, Sloth forms a special bond with Chuck and ultimately joins the Goonies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!