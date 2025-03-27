Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Unveils New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Life-Size Grogu

Grogu returns to Hot Toys as they debut their new and improved life-size replica of The Child from The Mandalorian

Article Summary Hot Toys launches new life-size Grogu with updated head sculpt and body for dynamic posing.

Includes authentic crossbody bag, resembling Grogu's style in The Mandalorian series.

Features 9 articulation points, rooted synthetic hair, and hand-painted details.

Available Q2-Q3 2025; pre-orders soon via Sideshow Collectibles.

Grogu is back as Hot Toys has unveiled a new life-size figure from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. This new release will feature brand new elements like a newly developed head sculpt and body with articulated arms and legs. This will allow Star Wars collectors to pose The Child in brand new ways, allowing for more customization than the previous one. However, the previous release did include some swappable parts like interchangeable hands, but this version does not.

Hot Toys did include a brand new full-size crossbody bag just like the one from the show, allowing Star Wars fans to carry around Grogu as seen in The Mandalorian. Grogu will stand roughly 15" tall, and he will have new rooted synthetic hair, a fabric cloth outfit, 9 points of articulation, and each head will be hand-painted, making sure it's a worthwhile life-size Star Wars replica. Hot Toys will have this Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Life-Size figure released later this year in Q2-Q3 2025. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he will be found at Sideshow Collectibles when they finally do arrive.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure

"Once a student at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Grogu survived Order 66 and was hidden away. After the birth of the New Republic, a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin found Grogu and rescued the Force-sensitive alien from the Imperial remnant. Grogu and Din Djarin traveled the galaxy as a clan of two as Grogu's attachment to Djarin gets strong."

"The skillfully crafted collectible figure is based on Grogu's appearance in The Mandalorian, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with white fabric hair, a newly designed body with articulated arms and legs for collectors to pose Grogu realistically, a carefully tailored fabric robe, and a crossbody bag that any Grogu's parent can use to travel with Grogu as a clan of two, everywhere without boundaries."

