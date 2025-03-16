Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: big bad toy store, fresh monkey fiction, Operation: Monster Force

Operation: Monster Force Lt. Griffin aka The Eraser Has Arrived

Big Bad Workshop uncovers their latest Operation: Monster Force figures to fight the things that go bump in the night

Article Summary Operation: Monster Force blends horror with military action in detailed 1/12 figures.

New line pits a secret task force against Dracula's undead army.

Lt. Griffin, the latest figure, offers tactical stealth as "The Eraser."

Pre-order Lt. Griffin from Big Bad Toy Store for $36.99.

Operation: Monster Force debuted in 2024 as a brand new action figure line from BigBadWorkshop and Fresh Monkey Fiction. This new line of 1/12 figures creates its own universe, blending classic horror with military action. This unique series has reimagined legendary monsters and supernatural beings as part of a covert war between good and evil. The storyline follows a secret task force that has been assembled to combat an undead army led by the nefarious Dracula and his sinister allies. The line features some pretty impressive, highly detailed 1/12 scale figures but offers a brand new and rich line of collecting for fans who love horror.

Big Bad Workshop is already on Season 2 of Operation: Monster Force, with new creatures and soldiers entering the fight. One of which is Lt. Griffin, nicknamed The Eraser, and is a descendant of the original Invisible Man! He took his skills to a more tactical route but has now fallen into the hands of the Forgotten King, making him the ultimate assassin. This figure is loaded with accessories, with two swappable heads (one is translucent), a variety of hands including invisible ones, guns, goggles, a knife, and tactical gear. Start off your Operation: Monster Force collecting with Lt. Griffin for $36.99, and pre-orders are live on Big Bad Toy Store.

Operation: Monster Force Season 02 Lt. Griffin "The Eraser"

"Merrick Griffin is a descendant of the original Invisible Man who terrorized England in the 1800s. Merrick and his two siblings received an inheritance from their grandmother which included a journal. Inside the journal, was the secret to biological optical translucence: invisibility. Shortly thereafter, all three siblings vanished. Arthur Griffin was found stabbed to death in the Thames – parts of his body still translucent."

"Sheila Griffin has never been seen since, but Merrick was apprehended by MI5 after a lengthy crime spree. He was injected with a neuro-toxin that will kill him if he doesn't receive a weekly suppressant, allowing the government to control him. Since that time, Merrick has become the perfect assassin – the kind that you'd never know is in the room with you. His call-sign among MI6 was "The Eraser," and the list of his kills is classified at the highest levels."

