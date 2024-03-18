Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: Arkham Knight Prestige Suit Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as we enter the Batman Arkham Knight Universe once again

Article Summary New McFarlane Toys Batman figure from Arkham Knight game.

Pristine Edition Batsuit v8.05 with gold elements.

Figure comes with batarang, grapple launcher, and more.

Available to pre-order for April 2024 release at $22.99.

It is time to return to the hit Rocksteady world of Batman: Arkham Knight, as McFarlane Toys has a new DC Multiverse figure on the way. Batman is back and ready to don a slick new costume with the Batsuit v8.05. This Pristine Edition suit adds new elements of gold to the Caped Crusaders look and is well deserved after unlocking this bad boy. The only way to get the Pristine Edition batsuit is to get a total 240% clear rate on your copy of Batman: Arkham Knight. This means gamers must fully complete and get 100% on a New Game, on a New Game+, and then again on all DLC stories. This suit is no laughing matter and is the true calling card for any dedicated fan of the Arkham Knight game. McFarlane Toys has faithfully brought this suit to life, gold elements and all, and has included a nice set of golden bat-gadgets. This includes a batarang, sonic emote, grapple launcher, and of course, a display stand with collectible art card. Take your Batman collection to new prestige levels with this suit that is up for pre-order right now at select retailers like McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99 and a set for an April 2024 release.

Batman: Arkham Knight Batsuit v8.05 Pristine Edition

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority. He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include Batarang, grapple launcher, sonic remote & display stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

