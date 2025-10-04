Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

New Warworld Superman (Nightmare Edition) Debuts from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Multiverse to Walmart Collector Con with some new exclusive figures like Future State Warworld Superman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a limited edition Warworld Superman in black and gold for Walmart Collector Con

Figure is based on Superman’s gladiator look from DC’s Future State: Worlds of War storyline

Includes golden axe, shield, display base, card stand, and collectible character art card

Highly detailed 7-inch figure with 22 points of articulation, limited to only 5,700 pieces globally

In DC Comics Future State: Superman: Worlds of War, DC reimagines Superman as a gladiator enslaved in Warworld, far from Earth. Set in a "possible" future timeline, the story shows Clark Kent willingly leaving Earth behind to liberate the oppressed on Mongul's brutal planet. However, upon arrival, he is tricked by a Red Sun, which weakens his powers, and he is stripped of his iconic suit and status. In Warworld, he is forced to fight in endless arena battles, wearing chains and armor, yet he will never break his moral code.

Warworld Superman is now back as McFarlane Toys adds him to their DC Multiverse Knight Edition collection. The Man of Steel is now donning a new black and gold deco, is featured in a new windowless box, and is limited to only 5,700 pieces. Superman will come with a golden axe, golden shield, as well as a themed display base, card holde,r and collectible card. DC Comics fans can now add some golden flair to Warworld, and he will arrive at the Walmart Collector Con on 10/10 for $29.99 at 10 AM EST.

Superman (DC Multiverse: Knightmare Edition)

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. After years of adventures, however, Superman is missing and presumed dead. In actuality, the Man of Steel is across the galaxy, imprisoned on Warworld by the new Mongul. Forced to fight for his life in an arena and lacking his powers, Superman must stay alive and somehow find a way to return home."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include axe, shield, base and art card stand

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in black and gold deco

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

