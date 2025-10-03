Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Optimus Prime Gets a Megatron Upgrade with New Transformers MDLX

Threezero is tackling the brand new Skybound comic book run of Transformers as they debut new Comic Book Edition figures

Article Summary threezero unveils a new MDLX Optimus Prime figure inspired by Skybound's Energon Universe Transformers comics

The figure features Optimus Prime equipped with Megatron’s severed fusion cannon arm, true to the comic storyline

Standing 7” tall, the collectible boasts 48 points of articulation, die-cast frame, and heavy war-torn detailing

Includes unique accessories: Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Matrix of Leadership, and interchangeable hands and arms

Transformers, launched in 2023 as part of the Energon Universe initiative by Skybound and Hasbro, reintroduces a new gritty world of Autobots vs. Decepticons. Written and illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson, the series focuses on the Autobots landing on Earth with limited numbers and a deadly Decepticon threat. The tone is darker and more emotional than traditional Transformers stories, focusing on the hardships of war and survival. One of the most shocking moments involves Optimus Prime attaching Megatron's severed fusion cannon arm to his own body. A desperate move, but a necessary one for the story, and now threezero has brought it to life with their latest MDLX Transformers figure.

The Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Comic Book Edition) stands at 7" tall and features a die-cast frame with 48 points of articulation. The Leader of the Autobots features an impressive war-torn deco with shattered glass elements and, of course, his new Megatron arm. The figure includes multiple accessories, such as a Blaster and Energon Axe, swappable hands, and the infamous Matrix of Leadership. Skybound's new Transformers comics are a fantastic read, so to see this version of Optimus in figure form is pretty incredible. Pre-orders are already live for this MDLX Comic Book Edition release for $107.99 with a Q2 2026 release date.

Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime (Comic Book Edition)

"threezero's MDLX Optimus Prime (Comic Book Edition) is a redesigned version of the classic Autobot Leader as inspired by his appearance in the Energon Universe comic book series. Not only does this edition include a newly redesigned and detailed head sculpt, it also features battle-damaged windshield design decals on his chest, and heavily weathered paint effects throughout the body. This version also includes an interchangeable broken shoulder piece that can be switched out with Megatron's severed right arm with Fusion Canon!"

"MDLX Optimus Prime (Comic Book Edition) is approximately 7 inches (17.8 cm) tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one Ion Blaster, one Energon Axe, one Autobot Matrix of Leadership, and six kinds of interchangeable hands (a posed hand, a of fist, a left hand for holding Energon Axe, a left hand for holding the Ion Blaster, a left hand for holding the Matrix of Leadership, and a pointing finger hand). Also included are three interchangeable right hands for Megatron's severed arm."

