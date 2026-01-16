Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Own the Night with Mezco Toyz Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition

A new selection of limited edition One:12 Collective Rumble Society figures are here from Mezco Toyz with Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition

The all-black necro-suit and wired cape give Doc Nocturnal a tactical, ominous new look for collectors.

Loaded with Ferryman pistols, Tommy gun, grenades, and effect pieces for dynamic action displays.

Includes two swappable heads, multiple hands, and themed base—all for $135 on Mezco Toyz’s store waitlist.

Some new limited edition Rumble Society figures are coming soon from Mezco Toyz, like the Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition. This premium One:12 Collective figure showcases the company's original pulp-horror vigilante at his most ominous. Doc Nocturnal, known as "the monster that hunts monsters," draws inspiration from classic noir heroes, gothic horror, and 1930s pulp fiction. This new Dark Shadow Edition gives him an all-black necro-suit with an integrated posing-wired cape, letting the Doc truly step into the dark. Standing at roughly 6" tall with over 30 points of articulation, Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition is a perfect figure to enhance your Rumble Society collection, and it uses that updated Doc body sculpt.

As for accessories, Mezco Toyz was sure to include upgraded Ferryman pistols, a folding Tommy gun, grappling claws, grenades, and a large chemical cannon with effect pieces to help bring down the house. Two swappable heads are also included, along with swappable hands and a themed display base. Mezco Toyz's new One:12 Dark Shadow Edition captures Doc Noc in a darker, more tactical style that will perfectly match with Mezco's wide variety of original heroes, enemies, and monsters. Priced at $135, the Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition is up on the Mezco Toyz Store and currently has a Waitlist.

One: 12 Collective – Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition

"Rising once again from the depths of Nocturnal Tower, The Monster That Hunts Monsters steps fully into the shadows. The One:12 Collective Doc Nocturnal: Dark Shadow Edition features the vigilante clad in his signature hooded necro-suit, layered beneath a leather-like armored tunic. His skull-marked cape, complete with integrated posing wire, billows like living darkness, while a modular utility belt and harness ensure every tool of destruction is always within reach."

"Prepared for anything that dares lurk in the black, Doc Nocturnal comes fully armed with an extensive arsenal: his dual Ferryman sidearms, a folding tommy gun, Iron Talon grapple claws, Hades Inferno grenades, and the devastating X-13 Portable Chemical Cannon—complete with multiple weapon FX. Additional equipment includes a breather helmet, sonic device, and Necro-Optic goggles, allowing Doc to see beyond the veil of the mortal world and strike fear where it festers most."

