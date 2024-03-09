Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: horror, killer clowns from outer space, pcs

PCS Unveils New Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty 1:4 Scale Statue

This statue is no laughing matter as PCS is bringing the deadly Killer Klowns from Outer Space to life and in greater quarter scale

Article Summary PCS releases a new 1:4 scale statue of Shorty from Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Deluxe and Collectors editions feature swappable heads with different expressions.

The highly detailed Shorty statue stands at 22" tall, clad in a yellow jumper.

Available for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles for a November 2024 release.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the cult classic horror-comedy film, has a very sinister and unique blend of humor and terror. The film follows the story of a group of alien clowns that have descended upon a small town to wreak havoc and collect humans for the ride back. A lot of these creatures have arrived, and few meet their demise, including the leader Jojo the Klownzilla. Among the some that live through their encounter with Earth is Shorty, a mischievous and sinister clown known for his diminutive stature and razor-sharp teeth.

PCS is now bringing the chaos and charm of Killer Klowns from Outer Space to life with yet another stunning quarter-scale statue. Shorty has arrived at 22" tall and will feature a Collectors and Deluxe Edition for horror fans to get their bloody hands on. The biggest difference is that the deluxe will come with swappable portraits with smiling and razor-sharp teeth expressions. Shirty marks the second Killer Klowns from Outer Space statue to arrive from PCS, with Jumbo leading the charge. Collectors can get ready to turn humans into cotton candy in November 2024 for a hefty $795 for each version, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space Shorty Deluxe Statue

"Put up your dukes!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are excited to announce the Killer Klowns from Outer Space: Shorty Quarter Scale Premier Series Statue – Deluxe Edition from the cult classic 1988 film. Depicted in his garish yellow jumper, this tiny terror is squared up and ready to brawl. Standing nearly 22" tall, Shorty sports a grisly grin from ear to oversized ear. His vacant expression is brought to horrible life by the splotchy application of his clown makeup and his cold, unwavering gaze. Shorty's shimmering yellow costume is accented with green stars and red piping on the sleeves matching the color of his boxing gloves and ruffled collar tassels."

"The PCS Deluxe Edition also includes a swap-out portrait featuring a disgusting open mouth expression sure to add some extra scare-factor to your display. The base is filled with details from the iconic Crazy House and is littered with parts of Shorty's colorful bicycle. Add a little humor to your collection and pre-order the Killer Klowns from Outer Space: Shorty 1:4 Scale Premier Series Statue – Deluxe Edition today!"

