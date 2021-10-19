Playmates Officially Reveals TMNT x Cobra Kai 2-Packs Figure Sets

Playmates have officially revealed their craziest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Crossover 2-pack figure set with Cobra Kai. These figures have already been spotted in stores as well as listing popping up online, but we finally get an official look at the anticipated crossover figure set. Your favorite TMNT characters are back and taking on both Miyagi and Cobra Kai Dojo's to see which team really can come out on top. Four packs are coming with Raphael Vs. John Kreese, Donatello Vs. Johnny Lawrence, Michelangelo Vs. Daniel Larusso, and Leonardo Vs. Miguel Diaz. Each set of figures comes in a widow packaging with a black and yellow design that includes some art of each character on it.

All four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will include their weapons as well as a new fabric karate uniform that is unique to each turtle. Miguel Diaz is also making his way into the action figure world, making this a must-have set for Cobra Kai fans as well. I am very curious to see how Playmates did with creating their very own set of Karate Kid figures and these sets are teh perfect way to do so. Priced at $39.99 each, these 2-packs are finally up for pre-order here with a February 2022 release date. Target does have some of these set in-store right now, so be sure to check there before waiting for that 2022 release.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Cobra Kai 2-Packs – From Playmates. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join the tournament to take on the dojos from Netflix's Cobra Kai in these brand new action figure 2-packs from Playmates! Collect Raphael Vs. John Kreese, Donatello Vs. Johnny Lawrence, Michelangelo Vs. Daniel Larusso, and Leonardo Vs. Miguel Diaz, and see which dojo reigns supreme! Each set of fully articulated action figures comes packaged in a collector-friendly window box that features unique illustrations for each pair. Each 2-Pack sold separately."