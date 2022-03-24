Playmates Reveals Special 2012 TMNT Shellraiser Figure Boxed Set

We are used to Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles re-packs and re-releases by now. Most of these reissues consist of special boxed sets with heroes and villains, with the newest one being the All-Star Sports re-release. However, it looks like Playmates is changing up the game as they are moving up to a different toy generation with a unique 2012 boxed set. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with action figures based of the hit Nickelodeon animated 2012 series.

The set will consist of the return of six iconic figures from the series and will include all four turtles as well as Master Sensei Splinter and Shredder. Each figure features its original figure packaging with articulation, design, and added accessories. They are all bundled together in a newly illustrated Shellraiser box and will be priced at $49.97. Collectors will not want to miss out on owning this fantastic set giving new and old collectors some greats figures for an excellent and popular TMNT show. It is TMNT, and Playmates fans will be able to reserve this Walmart Exclusive set right here with a April 2022 release.

"To commemorate the highly successful Nickelodeon launch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2012, we are offering this very limited, highly collectible Shellraiser bundle pack. The set includes the four basic figure action figures of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Master Sensei Splinter and the evil Shredder based on how they appeared in the 2012 TV series. All six figures come packed out in their 2012 blister card packages with original artwork. The six blister carded figures come shipped in the Turtles group vehicle, Shellraiser illustrated closed box."

Each figure stands between 4.25" and 5.5" tall

Each figure is fully articulated and poseable

All figures come with their iconic weapon accessories

Each figure is authentically decorated as they appeared in the hit TV series!

Includes Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter and Shredder action figures