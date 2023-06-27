Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Playmates Reveals TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sewer Lair Playset

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

Just when you thought Playmates had covered it all, another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem collectible has arrived. You can not have a new set of new TMNT figures without a Sewer Playset, and one has arrived! Your new TMNT figures (seen here) can now take on the mutants from the comfort of their home with this sweet 25" tall playset! Over 20 features are included for Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Splinter to take advantage of. Three levels of play are included with a porta potty elevator, goo trap, valet door, secret traps, and so much more. If you are bringing home all of this new TMNT Mutant Mayhem fun, then this is one set that collectors will want. The Mutant Mayhem Sewer Lair Playset is priced at $94.99 and can be found online here and in stores soon. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming Mayhem fun with PizzaFire Van, villains, turtles, Ooze, and much more.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get A New Sewer Lair Playset

"As seen in the hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem movie, the Sewer Lair playset has over 20 different rocking features to keep the Turtles primed and ready for action! The playset even contains a modular subway tunnel so kids can play their way. The Playset comes with 2.4 oz of green slimy ooze that can dropped on the baddies for the ooze tube or placed in the ooze ball and rolled down the tracks to take out the baddies! There are 3 levels of play – on the skyline at street level or in down in the sewers. Doesn't matter where you play, there's lots of fun features at all levels!"

"While the Turtles live in the sewers they live in style, their pad (Secret Sewer Lair) has it all with over 20 action packed features including a dojo where the Turtles train to fight, a zip line ride to get from the skyline to street level in seconds, a porta potty elevator that takes them from the sewers to street level, secret vault door, slides and false floors, a packet of slimy ooze and so much more."

