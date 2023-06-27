Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Figures Hit Shelves

New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles have arrived from Playmates for the upcoming animated film Mutant Mayhem

A new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has arrived as the world prepares for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. A big animated film like this is getting a massive set of collectibles from figures, vehicles, playsets. Playmates were sure to dish out plenty for Turtles fans to get their hands on, with some stores getting stock this past weekend. One of those items was four brand-new TMNT figures featuring the likeness of their new animated design. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are ready for a new adventure, and these figures bring just that. Each turtle comes in at only $10 and features new packaging, a weapons rack, signature weapons, and a slick new sculpt. These are percent for adult and kid collectors, and they can be found here as well as in stores now! Be sure to also keep your eyes out for the rest of the Mutant Mayhem release, including new villains! Turtle Power!

Playmates Reveal New Turtles for a New Generation

"He's the leader in blue, and now a student in high school! As Leonardo and his brothers start to leave the nest—or, the sewer—Leo is set on transforming them into a crime-fighting team that he can lead victory. With some help from their rat-dad Splinter, these Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be undefeetable! (Foot pun intended)."

"Mikey's the funny one of the group, or at least he thinks so. (Sometimes his brothers are a tough crowd.) With some training from his rat-dad Splinter, Michelangelo and his brothers are finally ready to venture into the big city, where Mikey can test out his material. Nothing will come between him and his dream to be a stand-up comedian, even if the only positive feedback he's getting is from the microphone…"

"Donatello is the brains of the team, making sure they're always outfitted with the latest machines. He may not be the leader of the group, but that doesn't mean he can't be an idol! Now that he's left the sewer, it's time for Donatello to fight for his dream—game-developer by day, K-Pop star by night—alongside his brothers, his biggest (and maybe only) fans."

"Raphael has a big attitude and big dreams, which are (in no particular order) to punch someone so hard they throw up and to be a mixed martial arts fighter. Together, he and his brothers leave their sewer for the city beyond it, fighting crime and learning that there is no "I" in team (even if Raph insists that there is technically a "me" in it)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!