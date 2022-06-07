Popeye & Oxheart Duke it Out with New Mezco Toyz 5 Points Set

More adventures of Popeye await your collection as Mezco Toyz debut their newest 5 Points Boxed Set. Our favorite spinach loving sailor is back and is about to enter the ring against the rough and tough Oxford. The retro inspired set brings the cartoon characters right off the 1933 comic strip with a beautifully crafted playset. Both Popeye and Oxford are showcased in their boxing outfits, but the real treasure lies with the Boxing Ring playset. The ring comes to life and a crowd-filled backdrop is an include featuring other iconic Popeye characters like Olive Oyl and Bluto. The Mezco Toyz 5 Points line really shines here, bringing classic retro-styled designs to the modern era making this timeless classic for any fan. The Popeye & Oxheart 5 Points Boxed Set is priced at $44 and set to release between December 202 – February 2023. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can secure one for their collection here.

"Ding ding ding! Popeye & Oxheart are punching their way through the 5 Points line! Straight from the pages of the 1933 comic strip, this boxed set includes Popeye, Oxheart, and a boxing ring playset – it's a total knockout! Once assembled, the boxing ring features a raised platform and a roaring crowd in the background ready to see Popeye & Oxheart brawl!"

THE 5 POINTS POPEYE & OXHEART BOXED SET INCLUDES:

Popeye – Strong to the finish! The Sailor Man is ready to rumble in his boxing shorts and gloves

Oxheart – the giant heavyweight champ who loves to throw down in the ring.

Boxing ring – grab a ringside seat and watch Popeye give Oxheart the ol' one-two!

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) display bases

"5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, poseable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. 5 Points Popeye & Oxheart Boxed Set is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind. This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."