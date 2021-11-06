Popeye Receives Exclusive BBTS Figure from Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio is back with another Classic Popeye collection as they unveil a special Big Bad Toy Store exclusive. Take a trip down memory line and relive the good ole days of black and white TV with this version of Popeye. This spinach loving sailor is back along with his title boy, Swede' Pea, a deco inspired by the classic comic book strip. He will come with a nice set of accessories with swappable heads, hands, and of course, a can of spinach.

This 1/12 scale figure will be a nice collectible to go along with your Popeye collection and will be perfect to go with other Boss Fight Studios Popeye figures. Be sure to check out the other line of colored figures right here with Bluto, Olive Oil, and Castor Oyl. The Boss Fight Studio Popeye Classics Black and White BBTS Exclusive figure is priced at $39.99. He is set to release in Q2 2022 in and pre-orders for him are already live and located here. Be sure to check out all of the other sweet figures that Boos Fight Studio has to offer with Flash Gordon, the Phantom, and even their own line of figures.

"Popeye Classics Popeye (Black & White) BBTS Exclusive Figure – "Well Blow Me Down!" Everyone's favorite Sailor Man and his crew are finally coming to highly articulated figure form! Drawing inspiration from the early classic Segar comic strips in an exclusive to BBTS Black & White deco, these figures are sure to delight all Popeye fans! These 1/12 scale figures stand between 4-6 inches depending on the character. Popeye comes ready for action with his spinach can for power, alternate heads, alternate hands, removable hat, and his little boy kid, Swee'Pea!"

Box Contents

Popeye figure

Swee'Pea figure

Spinach can

Alternate head

Alternate hands