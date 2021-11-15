Pre-orders Arrive for Mythic Legions Newest Figure Wave: Poxxus

The Four Horsemen are back as they put up pre-orders for their newest set of collectibles as part of their popular and impressive Mythic Legions line. This wave is titled Poxxus and there is a total of 10 figures heading our way, one of which is a new horse companion. Some of the other included pre-orders consist of heroic/ evil magic effects, Poxxus weapon accessory pack, action figure stand, and an extra Mythic Legions deluxe handset. The set will consist of:

Aracagorr

Arrizak

Azahazzar

Kalizirr

Phlogeus

Poxxus

Samir Scrollwarder

Tharnog

Thraice Wraithhailer

Zende Amaanthyr

Mythic Legions Poxxus will also feature a special 2-pack with the main Poxxus figure along with his faithful moldy stead Phlogeus. Each figure carried its own unique story and all of them feature an incredible sculpt and design that Mythic Legions fans love. Whether you need a new character for your own origin story or something for your collection, this Poxxus series is a true wonder. I personally am fond of Thraice Wratherhailer, Poxxus, and Phlogeus, are they will be perfect for any magical display, or if you want to add some depth to your D&D game. Pre-orders for all the figures can be found right here with prices varying and even an All-In bundle for $480 giving you the whole series. Which one is your favorite Mythic Legion Poxxus reveal?

"This "MYTHIC LEGIONS- POXXUS ALL-IN" will contain 1 of every figure offered in the POXXUS wave, including Aracagorr, Arrizak, Azahazzar, Kalizirr, Phlogeus, Poxxus, Samir Scrollwarder, Tharnog, Thraice Wraithhailer, Zende Amaanthyr, Evil Magic Effects pack, Heroic Magic Effects pack, Deluxe Hand Pack, and Weapons pack. Figures will come in their respective packaging, with character-specific details and accessories. Final paints and certain details on the final product may vary slightly from the prototype image shown. All final accessories included may not be shown in the image. Poxxus/Phlogeus 2-pack and action figure stands are NOT included in this All-In.

Our "MYTHIC LEGIONS- POXXUS" pre-order sale will begin on Friday, November 12th, 2021, at 5 pm EST, and will close on Sunday, January 9th, 2021, at 11pm EST."