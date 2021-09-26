Prepare for the Return of Venom with Iron Studios Newest Statue

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is almost here, giving fans the long awaited sequel to the popular Sony film. The film will give Marvel fans yet another symbiote film without Spider-Man getting involved. However, Tom Hardy holds his own and brings the character of Venom to life on the big screen as no one else has. Iron Studios has reveals that a new 1/10 Art Scale statue is on the way capturing this parasites depiction from the film. Standing 11.8 inches tall, Venom is placed on a brick base as he is hand-painted with a glossy finish. Since this film does not involve Spider-Man, Sony has to change the design of Venom, which includes no icon white spider on his chest but instead uses a white vein design. These white veins add a nice deco to this anti-hero, and Iron Studios realm captures this new design with their Art Scale series.

It looks like this statue will accompany Iron Studios Carnage statue that will showcase these two big bad going toe to toe. This glossy and hungry hero is ready for his next meal, and whether you are a fan of these comics or the movie, this will be the statue for you. From his size to the incredible sculpt, Venom comes to life with a great collectible for any collection. Riced at $199.99, this Venom: Let There Be Carnage statue is set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, so be sure to get one before they vanish.

"Venom BDS Art Scale 1/10 – License: Venom: Let There Be Carnage – Scale: 1/10"

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11.8 in (H) x 7.5 in (W) x 9.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 3,7 lbs

Released US: Third quarter of 2022