Prepare Your Thunderbolts Team with the Hot Toys 1/6 Winter Soldier

We prepare for the upcoming adventures of MCU’s Thunderbolts with a new partnership with Sideshow Collectibles

Article Summary Gear up for the MCU Thunderbolts debut with Hot Toys’ 1/6 scale Winter Soldier collectible figure

Bucky Barnes’ journey from WWII sidekick to modern antihero is reflected in his detailed new action figure

Celebrate the iconic evolution of the Winter Soldier, including his Vibranium arm and tactical suit

Get 25% off select Thunderbolts figures at Sideshow Collectibles using promo code THUNDERBOLTS until 5/5

We are only a year away from Avengers: Doomsday, which will seemingly feature the arrival of Doctor Doom. There are only a few movies left in the MCU before then, including the next entry with the Thunderbolts, which arrives this week. To prepare for such an incredible event, Bleeding Cool is teaming up with Sideshow Collectibles for a new collectible showcase. Get ready to unite your own Thunderbolts team with The Winter Soldier as we take a closer look at his previous MCU-inspired figure from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Based on Sebastian Stan's ever-evolving portrayal, this figure highlights Bucky's journey from mind-controlled assassin to a man seeking redemption.

Bucky Barnes' origins take Marvel Comics fans all the way back to 1941 with Captain America Comics #1. However, it was with Ed Brubaker's incredible 2005 Winter Soldier storyline that helped redefine the Marvel Studios character fans know and love. In the MCU, Bucky arrived in The Winter Soldier, followed by Civil War, and then in Avengers: Infinity War. After the events of Endgame, Bucky Barnes would return to team up with Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, tackling rising threats, a new Captain America, and redemption for his past sins. These figures capture all that and more, showing his more clean-cut design, new Vibranium arm, and an impressive head sculpt.

The figure features a pre-Thunderbolts Bucky as he wears his tactical outfit from the Disney+ series with a machine gun in hand. The Winter Soldier will also come with a dagger and swappable hands, allowing him to team up with Sam or Yelena Baltova if you want to assemble the Thunderbolts early. As the MCU Thunderbolts lineup starts to take shape, it will be fun to see what Bucky's new chapter holds, and fans can bring home this figure today for their viewing. Marvel Studios fans can use promo code THUNDERBOLTS at Sideshow Collectibles right now to get 25% off Thunderbolts-related figures. The offer goes from 4/28 to 5/5, and be sure to watch Thunderbolts in theaters on May 2, 2025.

