Avengers: Endgame Rescue Lights Up the Fight with Beast Kingdom

Iron Man's Pepper Potts is getting a lot of her own collectibles lately and Beast Kingdom has just revealed theirs. Coming out of their Egg Attack Action figure line, Iron Man Mark 49 Suit aka Rescue as arrived. Just like in the cinematic explosion Avengers: Endgame, Pepper is wearing her blue armored suit. This 6-inch figure is packed with details and comes with a great set of accessories. She will come with Thrust Gun Effects, Floating Gun Drone (as seen in Avengers: Endgame), and even a secondary head sculpt to show off Pepper Potts under the helmet. To top it all off, Beast Kingdom has incorporated LEDs in both helmet and arc reactor of the figure.

This is one suitor armor fans of Iron Man and Avengers: Endgame fans will not want to miss out on. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 49 Rescue Egg Attack Action figure is set to release in March 2021. She does not come in cheap either and is priced at $100. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't miss out on other EAA figures from Avengers: Endgame to complete your collection.

"We're going to be okay. You can rest now." "With the launch of the MCU way back when Iron-Man just started to earn his stripes, Pepper Potts was a character that was present across the entire series right up until Avengers End-Game. Starting off as Tony Stark's assistant, it was befitting that she also finally got to join the Avengers with her own armored suit! The first female Iron Man suit, Mark-49 'Rescue', was developed by Tony Stark specifically for Pepper. Combining 'Nano-Technology' with a 'Floating Gun Drone', the sleek design is even more striking due to the new, champagne gold and blue color combination!"

"The EAA series of action figures under the Entertainment Experience Brand, 'Beast Kingdom' brings together all the amazing designs from the MCU, into highly articulable 6-inch figures ready for any pose! The 'Iron Man Rescue Mark-49' continues this trend with a streamlined design, matched with LED's in the helmet and arc reactor as well as an exquisite champagne gold and blue colored armor bringing out the fierce, warrior like powers Pepper Potts had been hiding for all these years!"

"In addition, the host of accessories allows collectors to pose and prep the Mark-49 for any battle scene either with the separately sold EAA Iron Man Mark-85, or on her own! The included 'Floating Gun Drone', and 'Thrust Fire Effects' allows this figure to soar and bring destructive firepower down on Thanos and his minions! The separate replaceable Pepper Potts head sculpt also allows fans to recreation one of the famous scenes in the end where she comforts Tony Stark. So make sure to add this EAA Mark-49 to your favorite MCU Egg Attack Action figure collection and assemble your very own Avengers today!"