PureArts Reveals Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eivor 1/6 Scale Figure

PureArts has revealed their new 1/6 scale figure featuring the male version of Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Standing 12" tall, Eivor will feature 27 points of articulation and will come with a fabric outfit. This Viking will come with a nice set of accessories and swappable parts like a wearable helmet, swappable hands, bow, axe, hammer, hidden Balde, and other iconic weapons right from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. All of the detail from the game comes to life with this incredible figure, and all of these accessories really make it a top-notch collectible. Fingers crossed the female version of Evior from Assassin's Creed is on the way giving collectors an option just like the game. The Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Eivor Varinsdottir 1/6 Scale Figure from PureArts is priced at $259, releases in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are live right here.

"My road forward has been a muddy one. Slick with blood and tears, but we can reach its end together." – Eivor. PureArts brings to life Eivor Varinsdottir, also known as the Wolf-Kissed, with this incredibly detailed Assassin's Creed Valhalla Eivor 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure. Born of fire and blood, Eivor's leadership and battle prowess is unmatched, delivering glory and riches in every raid. Featuring our latest generation of articulated body, Eivor includes an arsenal of accessories and weapons, hyperdetailed clothing and sculpt, and a custom Assassin's Creed Valhalla display stand."

Features:

27 points of articulation

Hyperdetailed sculpt and clothing

4 pairs of interchangeable hands

Full arsenal of weapons including Death-Speaker bow, Hidden Blade, Varin's Axe, Mammen Axe, Blacksmith's Hammer, Raider Axe, Harpoon, Raven Claw Helmet, Raven Claw Shield and Calling Horn!

Custom Assassin's Creed Valhalla styled display stand

Product Details:

License: Ubisoft

Availability: Worldwide

Estimated Delivery Date: Q3 2023

**Photos show prototype. Final product may differ.**