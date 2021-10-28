Queen Studios Announced 1/4th Scale Black Widow Solo Film Statue

Queen Studios takes collectors back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they reveal their newest 1:4 scale statue. Black Widow is back and is getting her very own statue based on her new solo adventure. Standing roughly 19.5" tall, Natasha Romanoff is back and is loaded with remarkable detail that any Marvel fan can appreciate. Black Widow is displayed with her dual batons, Widow Bite wrist gauntlets, and her super suit that comes straight to us from the film. Queen Studio captures Black Widow in all of her beauty as well as her deadly nature perfectly within this statue, making it a necessary collectible for any fan. Pre-orders are set to go live November 1, 2021, right here for $730 and will be available in Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and South Korea. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming incredible Marvel statues to really enhance your growing collection.

"Natasha Romanoff was trained from a young age to cultivate a very specific set of skills within the red room, a top secret spy facility. She emerged from the program as the Black Widow, a spy of the highest caliber. However, she eventually turned on her trainers and defected to the US and began working for S.H.I.E.L.D and the Avengers. Today, her vast fighting skills, intellectual cunning and unwavering bravery allow her to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with super soldiers, Asgardian gods, and enhanced individuals of immense power."

"Equipped with Natasha's signature dual batons and "Widow Bite" wrist gauntlets that discharge electricity, this movie accurate quarter scale statue has been created using cutting-edge technology to create and the finest materials to create a truly one of a kind collectible."