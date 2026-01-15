Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Race Into Action with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Flash Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figure

Article Summary Celebrate Barry Allen's legacy with McFarlane Toys' latest DC Comics Page Punchers Flash action figure.

The 7-inch figure features classic comic-inspired details, ultra articulation, and extra swappable hands.

Includes a collectible art card and an English-only reprint of the iconic Flash #123 comic book.

Pre-orders are open now for $27.99, with a late-January 2026 release for DC Comics fans and collectors.

Barry Allen is the man who changed the meaning of speed in the world of DC Comics. He first appeared on shelves with Showcase #4 in 1956, helping usher in the Silver Age of DC Comics, and would redefine The Flash for generations to come. Barry's life as a forensic scientist would be transformed when a lightning strike fuses with chemicals, granting him the power to move faster than thought itself. He would become Central City's guardian, but he was not the first character to hold the title of The Flash. DC Comics reintroduced the world to the Golden Age Flash, aka Jay Garrick, with Flash #123, along with the idea of the multiverse.

McFarlane Toys is now taking a stroll through the Speed Force with a brand new set of DC Comics Page Punchers. This new wave consists of two figures with Barry Allen (Flash) and Hal Jordan (Green Lantern), with each having a Red Platinum Chase Variant. Barry is back in his classic red-and-yellow super suit and will come with a nice set of swappable hands, a collectible art card, and a display base. Since this is a Page Punchers release, McFarlane Toys has also included a reprint copy of Flash #123, which will be an excellent read and display piece for any fan of the Scarlet Speedster. Pre-orders are already live for $27.99 with a late-January 2026 release.

Barry Allen (DC Comics Page Punchers: The Flash #123)

"The first Silver Age appearance of Golden Age Flash and the first mention of an Earth-2 where Golden Age heroes live! Barry Allen appears at the Community Center in Central City to perform for kids, and during one of his amazing tricks is mysteriously transported to Keystone City, a place that he recalls that the original Flash once lived. Prepare for the meeting of the Flash of two worlds!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories includes 4 extra hands and base.

Also includes English-only reprint comic book.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

