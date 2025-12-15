Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged:

Raider Flynch Arrives with Lone Coconut's New Plunderbeaks Line

Lone Coconuts is back with some new additions to the PlunderPlanet with the debut of Plunderbeaks like Raider Flynch

Raider Flynch headlines Wave 1, a chaotic and bold Plunderbeak with a unique green and yellow design.

Each Plunderbeak figure features over 25 points of articulation and comes with swappable pirate accessories.

Collectors can add Raider Flynch to their PlunderPlanet crew now for $29.99 via the Plunderlings website.

Originally starting out as a Kickstarter campaign, Lone Coconut's Plunderlings toy line continues to grow. This series features pirate-themed goblins with impressive detail, over 25 points of articulation, and comes with interchangeable accessories like weapons, hats, hands, and themed items. Last year, they expanded the PunderPlanet with new goblin types, but the fun does not stop there. A new set of Plunderlings is on the way as the feathered bandits known as Plunderbeaks are flying in to steal some treasure!

The Plunderbeaks are a new bird species of pirate for the line, with three characters being featured in Wave 1. Raider Flynch is one of the three and is the most chaotic of the Plunderbeaks, who believes he's the mastermind but might have some screws loose. He is under the command of Captain Longbill and fights alongside Berserker Quervo, and features a bright green and yellow design. This Plunderbeak comes with a magnetic hat, cutlass, three pairs of hands, and a leather sash, as well as a price point of $29.99. Collectors can expand their Lone Coconut PlunderPlanet collection right now on the Plunderlings site.

Lone Coconut Plunderbeaks – Raider Flynch

"The PlunderPlanet is a fantasy action figure line with a tropical twist. These greedy, adorable pirates travel from island to island looking for treasure and mischief. The Plunderbeak are feathered bandits who don't bother hunting for treasure. Why bother adventuring when you can just steal it from those who did the heavy lifting?"



"The bird-brained Flynch is a raider. Plunderbeak couldn't outsmart a coconut, but what he lacks in wits he makes up for in enthusiasm. While he's always ready for action, he might not always be entirely sure what that action is. Sometimes he'll circle a ship for hours, having forgotten the signal to dive. While Flynch might be the reason half their ambushes go sideways, he still believes he's the brains of the operation."

