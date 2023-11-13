Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, playmates, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Raphael Arrives in Eternia with Mattel's TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull

Get ready for the biggest crossover of the 80s ever as Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide for one big event

Article Summary Raphael gets an Eternia makeover with a Ram Man-inspired look in Turtles of Grayskull.

Mattel merges MOTU and TMNT for an epic 80s nostalgia crossover toy line in 2024.

The TMNT join forces with He-Man to battle Krang and Shredder's Eternian army.

Pre-orders for the new TMNT: Turtles of Grayskull action figures are on the way.

The Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles both hold a special place in the hearts of collectors worldwide. These series dominated the toy market back in the 80s, and now, in 2024, Mattel is bringing those worlds together. That is right, welcome to the Turtles of Grayskull, the ultimate crossover event for the Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Upon entering Eternia to hunt down Shredder, the turtles are going to see some new armor and weapons to take on these new enemies. Raphael is not messing around this time, getting a Ram Man upgrade with a new helmet, armor, shell shield, and mighty new sais. This release looks fantastic, and it is fun to see Mattel blend these two worlds together perfectly, so getting the whole turtle team together will be shell-tastic treat. The Turtles or Graskull are set to arrive in Q1 2023; pre-orders for Raphael and the other figures are not live yet, but all things Mattel can be found here.

Raphael Joins the Masters of the Universe

"Mattel has announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024."

"This collection represents an ooze-tastic crossover of the worlds of Masters of the Universe and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Drawing inspiration from both MOTU and TMNT, fans of either brand can look forward to seeing their favorite heroes and villains in brand new designs. Find out if He-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' new alliance will be enough to stop Krang and Shredder's nefarious plans to build an army of Eternian mutations!"

