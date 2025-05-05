Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Red Five is Standing By with Sideshow's Newest Star Wars Luke Statue

The galaxy is in turmoil and it is up to one hero to change the tide of the Star Wars and Sideshow Collectibles captures him

The Premium Format Figure stands 30 inches tall and features detailed X-Wing pilot gear made from fabric.

Luke Skywalker is depicted in the Yavin Base hangar, ready to join the iconic Battle of Yavin mission.

This collectible is priced at $1,595, with pre-orders now live and payment plans available for Star Wars fans.

Luke Skywalker's callsign "Red 5" during the Battle of Yavin is one of Star Wars' most iconic moments. As a fresh recruit in the Rebel Alliance, Luke Skywalker finds himself thrust into one of the galaxy's most critical battles with barely any formal training. However, he has the Force and a dream, and that is all he needs to deal a devastating blow to the Empire. Flying his T-65 X-Wing starfighter, Luke demonstrates natural piloting skills as he successfully destroys the Death Star using the Force to guide his torpedoes. Red Five is now standing by once again as Sideshow Collectibles unveils its latest Star Wars Premium Format Figure.

Coming in at 30" tall, this beauty features Luke in his X-Wing Pilot gear, which is made of fabric, as he prepares to get inside his X-Wing. Tons of detail were piled into this statue from the inside of the cockpit to Luke and his faithfully crafted outfit. Star Wars fans will need more than Republic Credits to get this bad boy, which is priced at $1,595. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with payment plans being offered and a February 2026 release.

Star Wars Luke Skywalker & X-Wing: Red Five, Standing By

"Sideshow presents the Luke Skywalker™ & X-Wing: Red Five, Standing By Premium Format™ Figure. This officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible showcases the best bush pilot in the Outer Rim territories as he climbs toward his destiny as hero of the Rebellion."

"Measuring 30 inches (76 cm) tall, 21 inches (54 cm) wide, and 17 inches (43 cm) deep, the Luke Skywalker™ & X-Wing: Red Five, Standing By Premium Format™ Figure features this rookie flyer in his Rebel flight suit. Almost ready to take off, Luke Skywalker ascends a ladder within the Yavin Base hangar which leads to his X-wing cockpit, with his helmet and gloves held securely under his arm. Soon, he will join his closest allies in an epic and unprecedented attack against the Empire's Death Star Battle Station. For now, this hero keeps one foot on the ground and his eyes turned upward towards a galaxy far, far away."

