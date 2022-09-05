Regal Robot Reveals Life-Size Star Wars Tusken Raider Signature Bust

The Sandpeople were the first aliens we were introduced to in Star Wars: A New Hope, and have been a part of the franchise ever since. These deadly warriors even got some new history and screen time in The Book of Boba Fett. Regal Robot is giving fans the ability to bring home their very own Tusken Raider as they announce their Life-Size Tusken Raider Bust Replica. The head of this alien is beautifully recreated with metal, leather and fabric elements and recreated after the original Star Wars prop mask and costume. This collectible is very limited, with only 150 pieces getting released, and to make it even more special, they will be hand-numbered and feature a metal plaque signed by original Tusken raider actor Alan Fernandes! If you love Star Wars replicas, then look o further as Regal Robot has you covered, and this piece is not cheap, coming in at a whopping $3,200. Pre-orders are live right here with a January – June 2023 release date, and payment plans are offered.

"This Tusken Raider™ Life-Sized Prop Replica Bust Signature Edition is part of our Star Wars™ Archive Collection, a continuation and expansion of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. With hands-on access to the original film mask and costume artifacts and high resolution 3D scanning, our team crafted a faithful recreation of the original character from the film, capturing the wonderful asymmetry throughout."

"Using that technology, the cast polyurethane resin "mouth" area of our bust captures every fold and wrinkle of the original. Hand paint and staining creates the look of real leather. The same scan allowed us to recreate the original prop mask's metal parts in CNC machined aluminum for each bust. Hand-dyed heavily distressed fabrics adorn the head and chest sections. Real leather bandoliers and resin neck breather are also hand-weathered, adding additional layers of detail to the display."

"This special signature edition also includes a plaque hand-signed by performer Alan Fernandes, an elephant trainer who portrayed a Tusken Raider in the Bantha™ sequence of Star Wars: A New Hope™. Each of the 150 pieces in this limited, signature edition will be made in the U.S.A. and hand finished by the FX artists in our New York studio."