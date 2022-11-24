Resident Evil 2 Ada Wong Continues Her Mission with Damtoys

Damtoys and Nauts are back with another impressive Resident Evil 1/6 scale figure. Ada Wong is back and coming to us from the recent Capcom version of Resident Evil 2. This impressive figure brings this mysterious character to life with 30 points of articulation. A nice seamless body is featured here and gives Ada Wong a whole new realistic design. Damtoys has included different outfits as well, showcasing her disguised trench coat and classy red dress. As for accessories, a nice set of resident evil goodies are included with an ID Wristband, Broom HC Handgun, Box of ammo, and even an EMF Visualizer. One of the coolest accessories is the included Typewriter with Ink Ribbon to save your progress. New horror awaits as the Damtoys and Naut Resident Evil 2 Ada Wong 1/6 Scale Figure is priced at $359.99. She is set for a Q2 2023 release date, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Discover the Mystery of Resident Evil with Ada Wong

"NAUTS and DAMTOYS have teamed up one last time to present the ultimate figure from the popular Capcom game Resident Evil 2: Ada Wong! The seamless body can be posed to perfectly recreate the character's style, with over 30 movable joints to provide collectors with great playability through the possible poses. The costume can be switched between the styles from earlier and later stages of the game. From overall to details, this costume is strictly accurate and meticulously crafted."

"All weapon accessories dedicated to this character are newly made, with not just the appearance and finishing strictly faithful to the game, but also realistic movable weapon structures. With a great choice of weapons, accessories, and fully articulated body, this will certainly bring you even more amazing experiences. The typewriter used for saving your game, with its exquisite details and finishing, wonderfully marks the end of the Resident Evil 2 1/6th scale Collectible Figure series."

Box Contents

Ada Wong figure

Pair of holding weapons hands

Pair of gloved holding weapons hands

Pair of relaxed gloved hands

Trench coat

Scarf

Sunglasses

Red dress

Black tights

Pair of high-heeled shoes

Shoulder holster

Choker

Bracelet

Watch

ID Wristband

Broom HC Handgun

EMF Visualizer

Flash grenade

FBI ID

Typewriter

Ink ribbon

Box of 9mm ammo

Stand