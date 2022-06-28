Resident Evil 2's Claire Redfield Gets a Badass Figure from DAMTOYS
Return to the horrors of Raccoon City as DAMTOYS has revealed yet another Resident Evil 2 figure. Coming out of the recent Capcom remake, Claire Redfield is ready for some new zombie filled adventures with your collection. Just like the previously revealed Leon S. Kennedy, this updated version of Claire will feature her Classic Costume right from the game. This figure combines both old and new versions of the game for one ultimate, highly detailed and highly articulated figure. Claire's head sculpt is fantastic, and her fabric outfit really gives the figure more life. Just like Leon, tons of Resident Evil accessories are included from the four keys, Ammon, and plenty of guns to put down any zombie threat. The Resident Evil 2 Claire Redfield (Classic Ver.) 1/6 Scale Figure from DAMTOYS is priced at $329.99. She is set for a Q4 2022 release, and pre-orders for her are already live and located here.
"NAUTS and DAMTOYS team up to give fans the ultimate 1/6 collectible figure of young Claire Redfield seen in the popular CAPCOM game, Resident Evil 2! The DAMTOYS Resident Evil 2 Claire Redfield figure has a detailed head sculpt, multiple weapons, accessories, and a costume that fully demonstrates the power of production technology, faithfully recreating Claire from the remake. With a number of weapons, accessories, and a fully poseable body with over 30 points of articulation, Claire can be displayed as though she came right out of the game."
Product Features
- 1/6 Scale
- Made of plastic and fabric
- Based on the Resident Evil 2 video game
- Features real fabric outfit and weapons
- DAM 3.0 poseable body with over 30 points of articulation
- Comes with accessories seen in the game!
Box Contents
- Claire Redfield figure
- Pair of hands for holding weapons
- Pair of hands for holding ATM-4
- Left hand for holding handgun
- Left hand for holding flashlight
- Jacket (Classic ver.)
- Tank top (Classic ver.)
- Shoulder pistol mag pouch
- Denim shorts
- Belt
- Belt bag
- Pair of boots
- Drop leg holster
- Necklace
- Watch
- Reinforced frame SLS 60
- Speed Loader for SLS 60
- Quickdraw Army
- JMB Hp3
- High-capacity mag
- MQ 11 Submachine gun
- Suppressor
- High-capacity mag
- GM 79 Grenade launcher
- ATM-4
- Flash grenade
- Hand grenade
- 2 Combat knives
- 4 Keys
- First aid spray
- Radio
- Flashlight
- Boxed 9mm handgun ammo
- Boxed .45 large-caliber handgun ammo
- Boxed .38 submachine gun ammo
- Boxed .357 SLS 60 ammo
- GM 79 Flame rounds
- GM 79 Acid rounds
- Stand