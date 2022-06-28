Resident Evil 2's Claire Redfield Gets a Badass Figure from DAMTOYS

Return to the horrors of Raccoon City as DAMTOYS has revealed yet another Resident Evil 2 figure. Coming out of the recent Capcom remake, Claire Redfield is ready for some new zombie filled adventures with your collection. Just like the previously revealed Leon S. Kennedy, this updated version of Claire will feature her Classic Costume right from the game. This figure combines both old and new versions of the game for one ultimate, highly detailed and highly articulated figure. Claire's head sculpt is fantastic, and her fabric outfit really gives the figure more life. Just like Leon, tons of Resident Evil accessories are included from the four keys, Ammon, and plenty of guns to put down any zombie threat. The Resident Evil 2 Claire Redfield (Classic Ver.) 1/6 Scale Figure from DAMTOYS is priced at $329.99. She is set for a Q4 2022 release, and pre-orders for her are already live and located here.

"NAUTS and DAMTOYS team up to give fans the ultimate 1/6 collectible figure of young Claire Redfield seen in the popular CAPCOM game, Resident Evil 2! The DAMTOYS Resident Evil 2 Claire Redfield figure has a detailed head sculpt, multiple weapons, accessories, and a costume that fully demonstrates the power of production technology, faithfully recreating Claire from the remake. With a number of weapons, accessories, and a fully poseable body with over 30 points of articulation, Claire can be displayed as though she came right out of the game."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Resident Evil 2 video game

Features real fabric outfit and weapons

DAM 3.0 poseable body with over 30 points of articulation

Comes with accessories seen in the game!

Box Contents

Claire Redfield figure

Pair of hands for holding weapons

Pair of hands for holding ATM-4

Left hand for holding handgun

Left hand for holding flashlight

Jacket (Classic ver.)

Tank top (Classic ver.)

Shoulder pistol mag pouch

Denim shorts

Belt

Belt bag

Pair of boots

Drop leg holster

Necklace

Watch

Reinforced frame SLS 60

Speed Loader for SLS 60

Quickdraw Army

JMB Hp3 High-capacity mag

MQ 11 Submachine gun Suppressor High-capacity mag

GM 79 Grenade launcher

ATM-4

Flash grenade

Hand grenade

2 Combat knives

4 Keys

First aid spray

Radio

Flashlight

Boxed 9mm handgun ammo

Boxed .45 large-caliber handgun ammo

Boxed .38 submachine gun ammo

Boxed .357 SLS 60 ammo

GM 79 Flame rounds

GM 79 Acid rounds

Stand