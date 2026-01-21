Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, TigerSharks
Return to 1987 with Super's New TigerSharks Octavia (Hybrid) Figure
Super7 has revealed their latest set of Ultimate figures as things are about to get fishy with the debut of TigerSharks Wave 1
Article Summary
- Super7 launches new TigerSharks Ultimates Wave 1 figures inspired by the 1987 animated series
- Octavia (Hybrid) figure features intricate sculpt, premium paints, and full articulation
- Includes interchangeable hands, tentacles, alternate heads, and ink cloud effect accessories
- Available for pre-order individually or as a bundle with Mako and T-Ray plus a bonus accessory pack
Super7 is returning to 1987 with their newest set of Ultimates figures as they bring back the hit animated series, TigerSharks. After the success of their other hit animated shows like ThunderCats and SilverHawks, TigerSharks was created. The cartoon focused on a team of heroes that would defend the underwater world of Deepsea with the ability to transform into human-marine creature hybrids. The show lasted only one season, but it stayed with fans for years, and now they are back for a brand-new adventure. Three figures are getting releases for the Ultimates Wave 01 release, including the brilliant captain of the SARK and chief strategist of the TigerSharks, Octavia.
TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Octavia (Hybrid)
"Prepare the defense systems! Commander Octavia is armed to the gills and ready to protect your TigerSharks set as an ULTIMATES! Figure. With intricate sculpting and premium paint details, this highly articulated 7" scale figure is perfect for staging battles and re-creating favorite moments from the TigerSharks series. The 1987 Rankin/Bass Productions animated series, TigerSharks, followed the adventures of heroes that could swim and dive and save the day, transforming from human to aquatic versions of themselves, all thanks to the Fish Tank technology."
"This Octavia action figure comes with a number of accessories for combatting any enemy fishy business that might threaten your collection, including an ink cloud, interchangeable tentacles, and hands. The Octavia (Hybrid) ULTIMATES! Figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with Super7 artwork inspired by the animated series."