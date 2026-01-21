Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, TigerSharks

Return to 1987 with Super's New TigerSharks Octavia (Hybrid) Figure

Super7 has revealed their latest set of Ultimate figures as things are about to get fishy with the debut of TigerSharks Wave 1

Article Summary Super7 launches new TigerSharks Ultimates Wave 1 figures inspired by the 1987 animated series

Octavia (Hybrid) figure features intricate sculpt, premium paints, and full articulation

Includes interchangeable hands, tentacles, alternate heads, and ink cloud effect accessories

Available for pre-order individually or as a bundle with Mako and T-Ray plus a bonus accessory pack

Super7 is returning to 1987 with their newest set of Ultimates figures as they bring back the hit animated series, TigerSharks. After the success of their other hit animated shows like ThunderCats and SilverHawks, TigerSharks was created. The cartoon focused on a team of heroes that would defend the underwater world of Deepsea with the ability to transform into human-marine creature hybrids. The show lasted only one season, but it stayed with fans for years, and now they are back for a brand-new adventure. Three figures are getting releases for the Ultimates Wave 01 release, including the brilliant captain of the SARK and chief strategist of the TigerSharks, Octavia.

This new TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Octavia features some colorful sculpting, full articulation, and is faithfully crafted right off the TV screen. She will come with a nice array of accessories with interchangeable hands, multiple tentacles, alternate heads, and even an ink cloud effect that reflects her octopus powers. Super7 will have her in collector-friendly packaging with artwork inspired by the original 1987 animated series that fans will appreciate. Pre-orders are live now for $65, or in a TigerSharks Bundle with Mako and T-Ray for $195, which includes a bonus accessory pack.

TigerSharks ULTIMATES! Wave 1 – Octavia (Hybrid)

"Prepare the defense systems! Commander Octavia is armed to the gills and ready to protect your TigerSharks set as an ULTIMATES! Figure. With intricate sculpting and premium paint details, this highly articulated 7" scale figure is perfect for staging battles and re-creating favorite moments from the TigerSharks series. The 1987 Rankin/Bass Productions animated series, TigerSharks, followed the adventures of heroes that could swim and dive and save the day, transforming from human to aquatic versions of themselves, all thanks to the Fish Tank technology."

"This Octavia action figure comes with a number of accessories for combatting any enemy fishy business that might threaten your collection, including an ink cloud, interchangeable tentacles, and hands. The Octavia (Hybrid) ULTIMATES! Figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with Super7 artwork inspired by the animated series."

