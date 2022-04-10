RockLove Unveils Marvel Studios Moon Knight Scarab Compass Pendant

Moon Knight is here, and it looks like we are finally making our way back to Egypt! We all knew Moon Knight was connected to the Egyptian Moon God Khonshu, but the new Disney+ series is taking it to new levels. I really love his new costume and the mummy-inspired Egyptian wrap is just so fitting to his design. It looks like I am not the only one who loves that Egyptian design, as RockLove has announced their newest Marvel Studios collaboration jewelry piece with the Scarab Compass Pendant. This pendant captures this mysterious artifact as seen in the first two episodes of Moon Knight and comes to life. The scarab is beautifully detailed with the scarab able to be removed from its magnetic backing. RockLove even incorporated beetle wings that can open, showing even more gorgeous detail to the pendant. Whether you need to enhance your Moon Knight wardrobe or just need an incredible Egyptian-styled necklace then look no further. Priced at $99.99, the Marvel Studios Moon Knight Scarab Compass Pendant is up for order here and catch a new episode of Moon Knight Wednesday.

"The Marvel X RockLove jewelry collection arrives in a signature ombre Marvel X RockLove Collector's Box. Each box comes with embossed and metallic silkscreened branding and sleek spot-varnished art inside. The soft flocking insert protects your RockLove jewelry and includes a Marvel X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch!"

"This amulet is as complex as Moon Knight's lead character," said RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino. "The Scarab Compass is more than meets the eye – what appears to be a simple beetle-shaped pendant unfolds and detaches, with hidden surfaces and revealed engraving for an articulated, multi-layered experience."

"Marvel x RockLove Marvel Studios' Moon Knight Scarab Compass Pendant – SRP $99 – Incredibly constructed, the Scarab Compass articulates in a multitude of ways, with etching on every surface! First, two beetle wings hinge open to reveal more elaborate enamelwork. Then the domed scarab slides up and off the back piece, secured with a collection of strategically placed magnets. The two hidden surfaces unveil more mystical engraving. Fit the scarab back into the grooved back-plate and close the wings into place with a magnetic snap."