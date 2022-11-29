RSVLTS Gets Cosmic with New Guardians of the Galaxy Collection

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived, and some Christmas Cheer has arrived in the cosmos. This delightful MCU Special Presentation is exactly what fans have been waiting for, and we are excited to see their next adventures in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We have to wait until May 5, 2023, for another trip back up into space; however, RSVLTS is here to bridge the gap. Releasing as part of their ongoing Marvel Comics Collection, the Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to add some cosmic spice to your wardrobe. RSVLTS has unveiled not one, but five new Guardians-inspired button-downs are on the way, including some with actual comic book art. This new Marvel Comics GOTG five-shirt Kunuflex button-down collection will consist of:

Jailbreak Blasting on in first is the button-down titled Jailbreak, which takes Marvel fans all the way back to 2014 with Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy . The Guardians are in trouble, and this band of misfits must team up to escape this prison. This shit is packed with hilarious nods to Rocket's plan with his face, Ravagers Symbol, Battery Core, and even the most important part, the Robotic Leg. Plan your own Jailbreak from the home or office in style with this fantastic new Guardians shirt.

Rocket Around The Tree The Guardians of the Galaxy are in for a surprise this year as Rocket is decorating this year and in style. Groot, Star-Lord, Gamora, and Groot are getting blasted with a Christmas Light special with this festive green Kunuflex shirt. Animated stylings are showcased throughout as Rocket continues to make the naughty list this year, with Groot trying to be the best Christmas Tree he can. Show some holiday cheer in glorious Guardians fashion this winter with RSVLTS the Rocket Around the Tree button-down.



We Are Groot" RSVLTS is turning off the lights for their next Guardians of the Galaxy Kunuflex button-down. All the focus is on Groot this time with this incredible pink, green, and black design button-down. The design captures our favorite tree throughout his lovable ages with toddler, teenager, and the full-grown powerhouse. Rocket Raccoon even joins in on the fun, adding some more character and color to this shirt. You will stand out on any occasion you are in while wearing this shirt, and it will always remind you that We Are Groot.



Rocket's Rockets It is time for a blast from the past as RSVLTS takes Marvel Comics fans back to the era of Marvel Now. Rocket Raccoon is back with this Rocket's Rockets button-down that features Scottie Young's artwork from his solo comic. Your wardrobe is about to get an explosive new shirt showcasing Rocket's one true love (besides Groot), and that is guns, bombs, and rockets. There is no better way to show your love for Rocket than by wearing some official artwork that truly explodes with color.

"'Bout To Drop An Awesome Mix The last RSVLTS Guardians of the Galaxy Kunuflex button-down comes right off the pages of Marvel Comics. One of Francesco Francavilla's iconic GOTG covers can now be worn with this styling design. Coming from Guardians of the Galaxy #8 (Vol 3) , this neon pink and blue cover shows outlaws in heroic fashion and will add some much-needed cosmic juice to your style. You will feel the rank of Guardian while walking around with this beauty on, and it will be a must-have shirt for any fan of this cosmic team.



The Guardians of the Galaxy x RSVLTS Collection will go live today at 4 PM EST right on the RSVLTS site here as well as the app. It is collections like this that I love to see, and it is always incredible to see actual Marvel Comics artwork get beautifully transferred to shirt form. If you need more Marvel fashion for your wardrobe, then be sure to check out all of the other series RSVLTS has to offer with Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more here. Stay tuned for more collections arriving on the horizon, as well as an exclusive Guardians shirt dropping for CCXP!