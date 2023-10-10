Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS

RSVLTS' New Disney Villains Collection Will Blow Your House Down

Sometimes, it is good to be bad, and RSVLTS has brought some of the best Disney Villains to life with a brand new collection

Prepare for a wicked takeover as RSVLTS debuts their newest button-down collection with Disney Villains! Embrace the dark side and claim your throne with a set of button-down that are as enchanting as Maleficent's curse! Some of your favorite villains are back with some legends from the Underworld, seas witches, wolves that huff and puff, and some deadly fruit. Each button-down will have you scream for more this October, and the entire Disney Villains collection consists of:

Bad Apples:

It is time to take a bite out of a truly forbidden fruit with RSVLTS' first Disney Villains button-down. Coming out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the infamous Poison Apple has arrived for this deadly button-down. This daring design features the iconic poison all over that will add a sweet but deadly taste to your wardrobe.

Dark and Gloomy:

Get fired up with RSVLTS' next villainous shirts, as the Underworld is turning up the heat with the Hades Roper! Pain, Panic, and Lord of the Underworld himself are adding some spice to your shoulders with a gorgeous embedded design. This is one shirt that will make any Disney fans hotter than the River Styx! Boom Baby!

Disney Scary Tale:

Walk on the Wild Side with the Disney Scary Tale that features some iconic villainous portraits. This Kunuflex button-down features the heat of Hades, the craziest of Cruella, the laugh of Ursula, the shirt of Scar, the gaze of the Evil Queen, and the corrupt nature of Jafar. All of your favorite bad guys and gals are now in one spot; now, let the evil plans commence.

Huffin' and Puffin:

Huff, puff, and blow away your Disney collection with the one and only Big Bad Wolf! That is right; things are about to get mischievous with the Huffin and Puffin button-down as Disney's Three Little Pigs villain comes to life. This retro design is nicely crafted, bringing this classic villain home and making you the Big Bad Wolf now.

Get ready for some sinister new additions to your growing RSVLTS collection. Each button-down will add a touch of enchantment to your style that Disney fans will not want to miss out on. The new RSVLTS Disney Villain Collection will arrive today at 4 PM EST right on RSVLTS.com and on the RSVLTS app. Sizes will be offered from XS to 4XL and will be offered in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizes, including the Roper, which will be classic only. Get wicked and embrace your inner villain with one of all of these button-downs that tell a tale of mischief, magic, and power.

