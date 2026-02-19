Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

G.I. Joe Classified Series Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E. Tech) Revealed

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Article Summary Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E. Tech) joins the G.I. Joe Classified Series as a new Walmart Exclusive figure.

D.I.R.E. Tech harnesses psionic energy, converting mental focus into powerful, sinister weapon projections.

The figure features an alternate Cthulhu-inspired head, knives, crossbow, backpack, and projection blades.

Pre-orders open at Walmart Collector Con in March, with a June 2026 release and price set at $27.99.

Within the G.I. Joe Classified Series, D.I.R.E. Tech stands for Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy. It is a Cobra-developed energy system that manifests psionic constructs to intimidate and even destabilize enemies. Rather than functioning like conventional laser or plasma weapons, D.I.R.E. Tech appears to respond to the user's mental focus, converting intent and discipline into tangible projections. This concept is new to the G.I. Joe landscape, and Hasbro has been further enhancing it with the Classified Series.

A new Walmart Exclusive figure is on the way with the Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E. Tech), a new and elite stealth operative that the Joes will not want to come across. The figure includes multiple accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, dual knives, a crossbow with a bolt, a backpack, and two D.I.R.E. projection blades. The D.I.R.E. Tech head sculpt adds a touch of Cthulhu horror, an amazing detail for this elite Cobra soldier. Pre-orders for this G.I. Joe Classified Series figure are set to arrive for the next Walmart Collector Con in March for $27.99 with a June 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E Tech)

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. JOE are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there."

"New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Night-Creeper (D.I.R.E Tech) comes ready with 8 accessory pieces, including an alternate head, 2 knives, a crossbow, a crossbow bolt, a backpack, and 2 D.I.R.E. projection swords. Because of the Night-Creepers Zen-like discipline and Cobra's owndelvingsinto areas of arcane mysticism, these adherents are particularly well-suited to manipulate D.I.R.E. (Dread-Inducing Responsive Energy) Tech manifestations giving them the ability to emanate both mental and physical projections without an accompanying containment pack.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!