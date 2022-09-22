Samurai The Book of Boba Fett Figure Debuts from Tamashii Nations

Tamashii Nations is back at it as they announce their latest Star Wars Movie Realization figure. It looks like Boba Fett is back and is getting an updated deco from The Book of Boba Fett. For those unaware, Tamashii Nations Star Wars Movie Realization line features redesigned characters as if they appeared back in feudal Japan. We have seen plenty of these figures already with Kylo Ren, C-3P0, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Jango Fett, and most recently, Ronin The Mandalorian and The Child. Boba Fett takes up the mantle of Daimyo this time and includes some updated details and accessories from The Book of Boba Fett.

His arsenal will feature a blasters rifle, pistol, cable, sword, and Gaffi stick. The bright, updated colors are nice, and Boba Fett will look fantastic when displayed with his other versions. These Star Wars redesigns are super fun, and they really have a major following of their own. Boba already has so many figures and collectibles out there, but this is a figure that really stands out compared to the rest. The Daimyo Boba Fett does not have a priced yet, but he is set for a January 2023 release and can be seen here soon.

"Drawing inspiration from his appearance in the recent STAR WARS™ live-action series on Disney+, Boba Fett joins the Meisho Movie Realization lineup once more in his reclaimed Mandalorian™ Armor. In addition to his standard rifle and blaster armaments, this figure will also include a Meisho style version of the Gaffi™ Stick gifted to him in the series by the Tusken Raiders™. Boba's infamous fibercord cable which fires from his right arm gauntlet has also been reimagined as a chain weapon with a small claw at the end for capturing his foes."