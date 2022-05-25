Hot Toys Announces 1/6 Scale Star Wars: The Clone Wars Vehicles

Surprise! The next live-action Star Wars series is hitting Disney+ this Friday with Obi-Wan Kenobi. This week has been loaded with some incredible Star Wars news to just pump fans up even more; Hot Toys announces a doozy. It looks like they're taking their 1/6 scale Star Wars collection to even new heights as they announce 1/6 scale vehicles will releasing! That is right, the Grand Army of the Republic is getting an upgrade with special vehicles to enhance any collectors army with BARC Speeder and AT-RT Walker. Two pictures were released showcasing the upcoming reveals and they look fantastic. Playsets and vehicles have always been popular, and boosting it up to 1/6th scale is even more impressive. There has been quite a bit of Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures with Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, as well as a variety of Clone Troopers.

I know at previous conventions like San Diego Comic Con, we have seen some pretty impressive 1/6 scale vehicles like some Jedi Starfighters. I would love to see some more movement on those, and these CLone wars vehicles are a perfect sign for that. Army building collectors will have some pretty sweet additions to add to their growing armies now. Sadly, you know the BARC Speeder and the Walkers will be just as much as a Hot Toys figure with them coming in at maybe $200-$300 per vehicle. Either way, Star Wars fans will be happy to add some speeders and walkers to their displays. Be sure to check out all of the upcoming Star Wars 1/6 scale figures from Hot Toys right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more information about them as they come and keep the Star Wars ball rolling as the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres this Friday.