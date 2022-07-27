Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi
May the Force be with your wallets as a new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure has been revealed from Hot Toy. This new figure comes to us from the new hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the arrival of Darth Vader. This is one figure fans were hoping we would see, especially after the debut of the recent 1/6 scale Jedi Master Kenobi figure. Darth Vader is back with a brand new figure that showcases his Season Finale fight. Battle Damaged Vader is here with a truly incredible head sculpt, showing Anakin Skywalker underneath the mask. This figure is loaded with detail and will come with a variety of red lightsabers to capture specific moments from the series.
Two versions will be released by Hot Toys, with the deluxe coming with an undamaged mask, an undamaged control panel, and a new LED base. This is easily one of the best Star Wars Darth Vader figures to ever release, just for the simple fact you can see Anakin under the mask. No price or release date has been revealed just yet, but you can find all things Hot Toys right here. Check out this new Vader in all of his glory below, and be sure to check out the recent companion Obi-Wan Kenobi figure here.