Hot Toys Debuts Powerful Darth Vader Figure from Obi-Wan Kenobi

May the Force be with your wallets as a new Star Wars 1/6 scale figure has been revealed from Hot Toy. This new figure comes to us from the new hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the arrival of Darth Vader. This is one figure fans were hoping we would see, especially after the debut of the recent 1/6 scale Jedi Master Kenobi figure. Darth Vader is back with a brand new figure that showcases his Season Finale fight. Battle Damaged Vader is here with a truly incredible head sculpt, showing Anakin Skywalker underneath the mask. This figure is loaded with detail and will come with a variety of red lightsabers to capture specific moments from the series.

Two versions will be released by Hot Toys, with the deluxe coming with an undamaged mask, an undamaged control panel, and a new LED base. This is easily one of the best Star Wars Darth Vader figures to ever release, just for the simple fact you can see Anakin under the mask. No price or release date has been revealed just yet, but you can find all things Hot Toys right here. Check out this new Vader in all of his glory below, and be sure to check out the recent companion Obi-Wan Kenobi figure here.

"You didn't kill Anakin Skywalker… I did." – Darth Vader. Following a brutal battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi™ on Mustafar™ that nearly killed him, Darth Vader is restored under the watchful eye of his new master, Darth Sidious™. Vader becomes fully consumed by the dark side of the Force and is on the hunt for Obi-Wan…

Following the launch of the 1/6th scale Obi-Wan Kenobi collectible figure, Hot Toys is excited to officially introduce a Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Darth Vader collectible figure from the live-action series!"





"The collectible figure is meticulously crafted with a battle damaged helmet revealing the scarred head sculpt of the former Anakin Skywalker™ equipped with rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eyeline, battle damaged chest control panel, LED light-up belt boxes, LED light-up Lightsaber, an interchangeable lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, a pair of Third Sister's lightsabers, and a rocky diorama base!"





"In addition, this Deluxe Version includes an interchangeable Darth Vader helmet head, chest control panel, and an additional LED light-up figure base! A Special Edition available in selected markets will offer a Grand Inquisitor hologram miniature and holoprojector as bonus items exclusively for collectors. This new Darth Vader collectible figure is simply extraordinary and perfect for all Star Wars collectors!"