Return to The Dark Knight with Beast Kingdom's New Batman Release

Beast Kingdom is embracing the night as they debut a new set of Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures capturing the legacy of Batman over the years

Article Summary Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures.

Christian Bale returns as Batman in the new DAH-119 figure from The Dark Knight.

Figure features 22 points of articulation, swappable hands, batarangs, and a fabric cape.

Pre-order the DAH-119 Batman figure for $49.99, set to release in December 2024.

Beast Kingdom is celebrating the legacy of Batman on the silver screen for his 85th-anniversary event. To celebrate such a landmark moment, a nice selection of Dynamic 8ction Heroes is on the way, featuring some impressive cinema Batmen. One of which brings one of Batman's legendary films to life with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Christian Bale dons the cowl once again as a more seasoned Caped Crusader after the events of Batman Begins. He is ready to take on the Joker, who is causing quite the stir in Gotham, creating chaos and trying to take down Gotham's White Knight.

Beast Kingdom has nicely captured and brought this appearance from the film to life with his likeness and his updated bat suit. Standing roughly 8" tall, this figure will have 22 points of articulation and will come with swappable hands, batarangs, and a grapple gun. A nice fabric cape is also featured with The Dark Knight, which always takes these figures to new levels. Pre-orders are already live from Beast Kingdom for $49.99, and he is set to arrive in December 2024. Be on the lookout for more Batmen Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure with Clooney, Kilmer, and Keaton.

DAH-119 Batman (The Dark Knight)

"Beast Kingdom is proud to unveil the latest in its acclaimed DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series—DAH-119 Batman (The Dark Knight). This figure features an intricately crafted head sculpt, capturing the exact likeness of Christian Bale as Batman. The modernized armored suit is faithfully recreated with meticulous attention to detail, highlighting the bat emblem and defined musculature. The classic black cape, made from premium fabric, enhances the figure's dimensionality. With over 22 points of articulation, this figure allows collectors to pose Batman in iconic stances from the film, making it an essential addition to any collection."

Exquisite Head Sculpt: Captures Christian Bale's facial features from the film.

Included Accessories: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair for holding Batarang hands One (1) right hand for weapon holding hand Two (2) Batarangs One (1) Nolanverse Grapple Gun Fabric Cape



