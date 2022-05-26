Hot Toys Debuts Star Wars Heavy Trooper and Speeder with Sidecar

War rages on as the 501st prepare to take on the Separatist Army once again, and Hot Toys is here to help. Star Wars fans can now boost up their Clone Trooper collection as another 1/6 scale figure set has been revealed. The Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper is here and is riding in on a new 1/6 scale BARC Speeder with a sidecar. We have already seen one BARC Speeder with the Commander Appo figure, but this one has more. A special sidecar attachment is featured, allowing for a second Clone Trooper to assist in the fight. The sidecar will be articulated, will feature its own blaster, and can hold another 1/6 scale figure.

The Star Wars Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper on the other hand will come with a new set of armor inspired by The Clone Wars. The soldier will include a satchel, blaster rifle, and new helmet model to really make him stand out. Everything about this set is fantastic, and Star Wars fans will easily be drooling over it once it is in hands. The Star Wars Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper and BARC Speeder with Sidecar are priced at a whopping $610. The droid army will be in full retreat in Q3 2023, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"An army is only as effective as its mobility, so the Grand Army of the Republic was outfitted with an increasingly varied and versatile vehicle pool as the Clone Wars progressed. The BARC speeder gave clone troopers increased operational range, great speed, mobility, and firepower otherwise unavailable to the foot soldier. A more aggressive and bulkier design than slimmer speeder bikes used by the Jedi, the BARC speeder was used in scouting and escort missions on a variety of worlds. They were easily adaptable, with support struts that could be added to hold a stretcher or sidecar."

"The world of Star Wars collectibles is continuing to grow today as Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce an astonishing 1/6th scale Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper and BARC Speeder with Sidecar collectible set inspired by the popular Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series! The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper. It features skillfully developed Clone Trooper armor and helmet, a blaster rifle, a satchel bag, and a display base!"

"The brand new 1/6th scale BARC Speeder measures at 68cm in length and comes with an attachable sidecar armed with articulated blaster. The vehicle has detailed mechanical structure, astonishing paint application with weathering effects, articulated handle bars, and a rocky themed base for variety of poses. This collectible set will definitely be an extraordinary addition to any Star Wars collection."

The 1/6th scale Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

– Newly developed helmet and finely crafted body armor with specially applied distress effects

– Approximately 30.5 cm tall

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of pistol holding hands

– One (1) pair of grip holding hands

– One (1) relax left hand

– One (1) open right hand

Costume:

– One (1) newly crafted Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper armor with weathering effects

– One (1) black shoulder armor

– One (1) black leather-like shoulder armor with strip

– One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

– One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pistol holster

– One (1) pair of blue and white colored boots

Weapons:

– One (1) rifle

– One (1) pistol

Accessories:

– One (1) shoulder bag

– Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale BARC Speeder and Sidecar Collectible Vehicle specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of BARC Speeder and Sidecar in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

– Highly-accurate paint application on the mechanical design with specially applied weathering effects

– BARC Speeder measures approximately 68cm L x 22cm W x 25cm H

– Articulated grip, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon

– Sidecar measures approximately 36cm L x 13cm W x 15cm H

– Articulated grip and foot pedals

Accessories:

– One (1) accessory for connecting BARC Speeder and Sidecar

– Specially designed rocky themed dynamic figure base