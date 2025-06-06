Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils G.I. Joe Cobra Classified Series Ninjas Slice & Dice

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the new G.I. Joe Classified Series #160 Cobra Ninjas Slice & Dice 2-Pack for collectors.

Slice and Dice are iconic Cobra ninja operatives with unique weapons, masks, and articulation.

The set includes multiple accessories like alternate heads, ninja weapons, hands, and signature gear.

Pre-orders are open for $54.99, with a September 2025 release date on Hasbro Pulse and online retailers.

Get ready to add some ninja fire to your Cobra collection as Hasbro unveils a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure. Prepare for Slice and Dice, two of Cobra's most dangerous ninja operatives, often seen working together. Introduced in the early 1990s, Slice is a master swordsman clad in red armor and a demon-like mask. On the other hand, Dice wears black and purple with a cat-inspired mask and specializes in stealth and sabotage.

These two serve Cobra Commander and various Cobra splinter factions and are now ready to serve you with an impressive new G.I. Joe Classified Series release. This 2-Pack is loaded with accessories for Slice and Dice, including three swappable heads each, an assortment of ninja weapons, a ronin-style hat, and much more. These two are ready for action for only $54.99, and pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse, with a September 2025 release. Be on the lookout for other Joe ninjas like Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, and Kyle "Budo" Jesso!

G.I. Joe Classified Series #160, Cobra Ninjas Slice & Dice

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Cobra Ninjas Slice & Dice come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"Slice comes with alternate scorpion-mask head, 4 alternate hands, 2 hook swords, 2 knives, 2 katar, sai, sash with kunai, hat, and removable cape. Dice comes with alternate dragon-mask head, traditional Dice-clan masked head, 4 alternate hands, bladed bo-staff, and 2 battle axes. Cobra Ninja Dice manipulates his bo-staff with blinding speed and bone crushing power employing the "Flying Dragon" technique. Cobra Ninja Slice has mastered the backhand "Scorpion Slash" with his hook swords."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!