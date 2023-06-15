Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: batgirl, Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Save the Day with McFarlane Toys 1966 DC Retro Batgirl Figure

Slipping under the radar is another DC Retro figure from McFarlane Toys as Batgirl returns to her 1966 roots once again

It appears that a new upcoming McFarlane Toys release has slipped under the radar. This figure is released as part of McFarlane's 1966 Retro Batman line, which is a Target Exclusive line. We have seen a lot of heroes and villains come out of that line, and a new hero has arrived. Batgirl has arrived in Gotham and is ready to help Batman and Robin take down the crime throughout this city. This is one of McFarlane Toys' more impressive figures in the line, with an incredible sculpt and designs right from the beloved 1966 Batman show. Since this series is a Retro line, the articulation on Batgirl is not on the same level as their DC Multiverse but features a batarang, handcuffs, and a fabric cape. The purple and yellow colors on Batgirl's batsuit just pop and she will be a nice addition to any 1966 Batman collection. The McFarlane Toys DC Retro 66 Batgirl Figure is priced at $19.99, and she is set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live through Target right here and keep eyes peeled for in-store drops from now till late July.

Batgirl Saves the Dynamic Duo with McFarlane Toys

"The Daughter of Commissioner James Gordon held a big secret even from the Dynamic Duo … that she was Batgirl™. Working at the Gotham City Public Library, she would come to the aid of Batman™ and Robin™ as needed, but even the Worlds' Greatest Detective could not figure out who she was."

The figure is based on the classic 1960's Comic Book

Designed with articulation for posing and play

Batgirl includes Batarang and bat hand cuffs

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman Comic Series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!