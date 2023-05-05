Caveman Batgirl Joins the Fight with McFarlane Toys Page Punchers A new Bat-Family has arrived as McFarlane Toys unveiled their newest set of DC Comics Page Punchers figures with Fighting the Frozen

No matter where a hero will rise, and that is just exactly what happens in Batman: Fighting the Frozen. This DC Comics story is a brand new and original release for McFarlane Toys x DC Direct Page Punchers. The series takes fans back to 16,000 years ago as the villain Mr. Freeze, ends up in the past. To stop his time-traveling antics, a new set of heroes will arrive from the people of the time, including a new Batgirl. These warriors are ready to take on this new threat with some impressive new designs. Batgirl will come with stone axes, a grappling hook, and wild designs that will stand out from any other Batgirl figure out there. A copy of Batman: Fighting the Frozen will be included with each Page Puncher as well. All the DC Direct Page Punchers are priced at $24.99, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Batgirl from Batman: Fighting The Frozen (Page Punchers)

"Theorizing absolute zero experimentation would slow the disease afflicting his wife NORA, MR. FREEZE™ and his beloved bride are accidentally thrust 16,000 years into the past. Seeking to return to their proper century, the frigid fiend attempts to recreate the unintentional circumstances of his time-manipulation experiment, callously unleashing a deadly new ice age upon the surrounding lands. ROBIN™, a brave young warrior from a neighboring tribe, pleads for aide from BATMAN™, the noble leader of the BAT-CLAN. Recognizing the existential threat to their peoples, BATMAN, ROBIN and the stoic BATGIRL™ forge an alliance to stop the criminal king of cold!"

Product Features: