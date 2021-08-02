Scarlet Witch Wields the Darkhold With New Hot Toys Cosbaby

Hot Toys is bringing one of the final scenes of WandaVision to life with their newest Marvel Cosbaby figure. Scarlet Witch returns as she explores the deadly dark power of the Darkhold. Standing roughly 4" tall, Wanda finally figures out her true power and seeks more to locate what she lost. The WandaVision Hot Toys Cosbaby features the Scarlet Witch with her newest MCU costume with the Darkhold in her hand. She will have a special luminous reflective effect which will activate with UV light showing off the magic of the Cosbaby and adding that extra level of magic to this collectible. Not only is Wanda holding the Darkhold in this design, but she will be packed in an incredible Darkhold box, making this a perfect replica piece for any MCU or WandaVision fan. Pre-orders are not live, but fans will be able to find her here or here when she finally arrives.

"WandaVision – The Scarlet Witch with Darkhold Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – The debut of Marvel Studios' WandaVision about the famous newlyweds has made a strong impression on fans and audience. Inspired by the remarkable scene from the series finale, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a new Cosbaby featuring The Scarlet Witch with Darkhold. Measure approximately 10cm tall with bobble-head function and luminous reflective effect. Available only in selected markets."

"The stylish Cosbaby recreates Scarlet Witch wearing her iconic scarlet red costume and tiara, holding the Darkhold book, practicing chaos magic! Includes luminous reflective effect on eyes, hands, and power effects; and a specially designed metallic card. In addition, fans purchase The Scartlet Witch with Darkhold Cosbaby at Hot ToysSummer Showcase will get a certificate serial number imprinted on the card exclusively. Change your reality and your collection with this Cosbaby now!"