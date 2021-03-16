Seinfeld Apartment Comes To Life With New Funko Collectible

Today is a big day for Seinfeld fans as Funko unveiled the debut of new collectibles of the hit sit-com. We covered the huge assortment of Pop Vinyls that was revealed here, but that is not all that was announced. Funko has unveiled a new product for their Seinfeld announcement called Funko Mini-Moments. Funko reveals that fans of the sit-com can build the iconic apartment set from Seinfeld with each Mini Moment. Jerry Seinfeld, Kramer, George, and Elaine are back, and each will come with their own piece of the apartment. There are also other moments coming as well with Newman and Uncle Leo. Each Funko Seinfeld Mini Moment will have a chance of a chase variant.

These are all amazing collectibles that will be fun for any fan of Seinfeld, and I would love to see this with their Pop line. Imagine connecting display options, giving fans unique Funko Pop styled dioramas for some of their amazing Pop vinyl figures. Funko is not holding back with this license, and fans can pre-order each Funko Mini-Moment for only $9.99. Just like the Pops, they are expected to release in May 2021, and fans can pre-order theirs here, each with a chance of the chase. But I don't want to be a pirate!

"Relive the quirky misadventures of Jerry Seinfeld and his eccentric friends from the hit comedy series Seinfeld! Recreate a mini version of Jerry's apartment by collecting all 6 of the Seinfeld Funko Dioramas (each sold separately). This Seinfeld Jerry Mini-Figure Diorama Playset includes a 1x playset section of the apartment and a 1x mini-figure. There's also a 1/6 chance of getting the rare chase figure! With all 6x sections combined, the completed apartment measures approximately 3 1/2-inches tall x 14 1/4-inches wide. The mini-figures measure approximately 1 1/2-inches up to 2-inches tall depending on the character."