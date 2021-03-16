Funko Reveals Huge Assortment of Seinfeld Pops Are Coming

Seinfeld aired back in 1989, and now, in 2021, they are finally getting some amazing collectibles from Funko. That is right; the hit American comedy series comes to life in amazing Pop Vinyl form with a huge assortment of Pops collectibles coming our way. The whole cast is back this time around with Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, and Elaine Benes. Funko has also announced some of the hit side characters will be coming as well, like Newman and Yev Kassen, aka The Soup Nazi. Like Funko did with The Office, they are also capturing a huge variety of iconic outfits and scenes from Seinfeld with other variant Pops like Elaine in a sombrero, golfing Kramer, and Jerry in a puffy shirt. Check out all of the upcoming waves of Seinfeld Pops below; how many will you be buying for your collection?

Seinfeld is a very iconic sit-com that is beloved by many fans, and this wave of Pops is perfect for them. There are a lot of great designs coming from the hit franchise, and we are even getting some exclusive to the Funko Shop later on. Some other Seinfeld Pops were revealed as well through Yahoo, like Purple Face George, The Soup Nazi with Soup, Jerry with PEZ, and Kramer in Underpants, which we all expect to be retailers exclusives. These iconic characters come to life right before our eyes and will be great collectibles to show off your love for this hilarious show. Pre-orders for all of the common releases are already live and can be found located here. The Seinfeld Funko Pops are expected to release in May 2021, and keep an eye out for possible pre-orders for upcoming retailer exclusives Pop vinyls arriving today too. These pretzels are making me thirsty!