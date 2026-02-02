Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

Shadow Weaver Joins Iron Studios Masters of the Universe Collection

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the Shadow Weaver from Masters of the Universe

The statue stands 9.06" tall, capturing Shadow Weaver’s classic animated look from She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Pre-orders are open now for $189.99, with an expected release date in October 2026 for collectors worldwide.

Iron Studios is known for high-detail, licensed statues made for discerning Masters of the Universe fans.

This year is the year of the Masters of the Universe, as a brand-new live-action series is arriving this summer. Iron Studios is celebrating by continuing their ongoing 1/10 Art Scale Masters of the Universe line by adding Shadow Weaver to their ranks. Shadow Weaver is a powerful and sinister sorceress who was mainly featured in the 1980s animated series She-Ra: Princess of Power. She served as a high-ranking member of the Evil Horde and is one of Hordak's most trusted enforcers. Shadow Weaver wields formidable magic, including energy blasts, mind control, teleportation, and illusion casting.

This sorceress is manipulative, cruel, and highly intelligent, and is now ready to take on She-Ra for defecting from the Horde's mission. Standing at 9.06" tall, Shadow Weaver features in a magical stance with her mysterious, robed look. Iron Studios really captured a more animated sculpt for this release, with sleek sculpting, yellow eyes, and rocky terrain. Masters of the Universe and She-Ra collectors can find pre-orders already live on the Iron Online Store for $189.99 with an October 2026 release.

Shadow Weaver: Masters of the Universe – Iron Studios

